FUEL Returns With New Singer JOHN CORSALE; Band Teases 'Hård' Single

June 23, 2021 0 Comments

FUEL Returns With New Singer JOHN CORSALE; Band Teases 'Hård' Single

Multi-platinum alternative rock icons FUEL have announce the upcoming release of their first album in 18 years, "Ånomåly", due out in October. The 11 original tracks were written by songwriter/guitarist Carl Bell reunited with original FUEL drummer Kevin Miller, accompanied by new singer John Corsale (lead vocals, guitar), Mark Klotz (guitar, vocals) and Tommy Nat (bass, vocals).

Founding member Bell, sole songwriter of all lyrics and music to all previous FUEL hits, returns to the helm as primary songwriter, and also as the producer. He even mixed the album. Carl wrote and recorded the songs in his Las Vegas studio with vocals recorded at Soundmine Recording Studio and King Studios in Pennsylvania.

Carl and Kevin recently shared a video of their emotional in-person reunion after a decade.

In a video posted on Facebook, fans reacted with the expected reverie as FUEL reignited their relationship with each other and with their fans.

"We were just patient with each other," Carl says. "From the first conversation, I recognized the same feeling in Kevin's voice. FUEL was huge for us. It was a great moment in our lives, and Kevin was as grateful for the opportunities that FUEL gave us as I was. We bonded on that fact. I would've taken a bullet for him — I still would."

Kevin says: "For me, new beginnings are exciting, but more often than not, they scare the shit out of me. As much as I love touching my toe to new water, I'm always afraid of the creatures lingering in the depths.

"I am incredibly excited about this new venture and new lineup of FUEL. Making this record shed a lot of light on what will be, such an amazing amount of talent in this band."

Corsale hails from Pennsylvania and joins FUEL as Kevin and Carl reunite after a decades-long separation.

Carl adds: "A few months ago, I had no idea I would be returning to FUEL full time, so when it happened, my first call was to Kevin. He simply said, 'I have the band. I promise you, these are the guys.' He was right. All are great musicians, and John is this 26-year-old great guitarist as well as a great vocalist and frontman. He sounds fantastic on the album and amazing on our previous hits as well. From the moment I first heard him play and sing, I thought, 'Wow… This just got real interesting.'"

The first single from "Ånomåly", "Hård" (the first song in the teaser), will be released on July 9, 2021 via Moon Chair Media/ONErpm and will introduce Corsale to fans eagerly awaiting this new music, also marking a new era for the iconic band.

Just before the turn-of-the-century, FUEL quietly emerged with a melodic brand of hard rock rooted in eloquent songwriting and heavy guitars. 1998's "Sunburn" not only went platinum, but it also yielded enduring anthems such as "Shimmer" and "Bittersweet". Its 2001 follow-up, "Something Like Human", earned a double-platinum certification and elevated them to arenas. The lead single "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" would reach No. 1 for 13 weeks and would even become the No. 6 Alternative Rock song of the past 25 years, according to Billboard's Alternative chart 25th anniversary: Top 100 Songs, making it "one of the Top Ten most-listened to alternative rock songs for the past 30 years." Their music appeared everywhere from "Prison Break", "Daredevil" and "Scream 3" to WWE pay-per-view events. 2003's "Natural Selection" bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and garnered a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Engineered Album. Non-Classical." Their catalog continued to resound throughout popular culture as well. DAUGHTRY famously covered "Hemorrhage" on "American Idol", while modern platinum rock juggernaut RED also released their own rendition, and HANDS LIKE HOUSES notably performed "Shimmer" on Triple J in Australia.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).