FU MANCHU Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Massive Global Tour

Three decades ago, heavy-rock stoner legends FU MANCHU formed in San Clemente, California and solidified their legend in the high plains of Palm Desert, where the foursome would perform shows for those in the know, powered only by a generator. Those "generator parties" sparked an underground music scene that would define and shape the sound of Southern California rock and inspire a generation of bands for years to come.
2020 marks the 30th anniversary of FU MANCHU's inception and the band is celebrating with the announcement of a massive global tour that will run from spring to fall and ultimately culminate with hometown shows in November. Additional anniversary-related announcements and more tour dates will follow in the coming months.
Commenting on the upcoming anniversary tour, founding guitarist/vocalist Scott Hill says: "It's hard to believe that FU MANCHU has been making music for 30 years. We can't wait to get on the road this year to celebrate and to play some new songs, some old songs and some new old songs. Thanks to our fans who make this all possible."
FU MANCHU's legacy can be traced back to the early days of the desert rock scene and shows on the pier where psychedelic and metal collided with punk and hardcore. Performing on sandy desert stages, massive European festivals and headlining tours, FU MANCHU carved out their own niche among the bands with their unique style of punk-infused heavy rock. Over the next three decades, the band went on to release 12 critically acclaimed albums, including "No One Rides For Free" (1994), "The Action Is Go" (1997) and its most recent release, "Clone Of The Universe" (2018), which features standout songs like the title track and "Il Mostro Atomico" (featuring Alex Lifeson (RUSH).
FU MANCHU is Scott Hill (vocals, guitar), Bob Balch (lead guitar), Brad Davis (bass) and Scott Reeder (drums).
Tour dates:
April 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
April 30 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
May 01 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
May 02 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
May 05 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
May 06 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
May 07 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
May 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
May 10 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
May 13 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 16 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
June 13 - Netphen-Deuz, DE - Freak Valley Festival (SOLD OUT)
June 14 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan
June 16 - Haarlem, NL - Patronaat
June 17 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage
June 20 - Vitoria, ES - Azkena Rock Festival
June 21 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting
June 22 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie
June 24 - Milan, IT - Santeria
June 25 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
June 26 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
June 27 - Munich, DE - Backstage
August 11 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
August 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
August 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
August 15 - Vancouver, BC - The Imperial
August 18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
September 24 - Manchester, UK - Academy
September 25 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire
September 26 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
September 28 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory
September 29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2
October 01 - Esch, LU - KUFA
October 02 - Pratteln, CH - Up In Smoke Festival
October 04 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset
October 05 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
October 06 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
October 07 - Stockholm, SE - Nalen
October 09 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal
October 12 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage
October 13 - Eindhoven, NL - Effenaar
October 14 - Brussels, BE - AB
November 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour
November 14 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer
December 12 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah
Photo credit: Thom Cooper