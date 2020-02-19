FU MANCHU Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Massive Global Tour

Three decades ago, heavy-rock stoner legends FU MANCHU formed in San Clemente, California and solidified their legend in the high plains of Palm Desert, where the foursome would perform shows for those in the know, powered only by a generator. Those "generator parties" sparked an underground music scene that would define and shape the sound of Southern California rock and inspire a generation of bands for years to come.

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of FU MANCHU's inception and the band is celebrating with the announcement of a massive global tour that will run from spring to fall and ultimately culminate with hometown shows in November. Additional anniversary-related announcements and more tour dates will follow in the coming months.

Commenting on the upcoming anniversary tour, founding guitarist/vocalist Scott Hill says: "It's hard to believe that FU MANCHU has been making music for 30 years. We can't wait to get on the road this year to celebrate and to play some new songs, some old songs and some new old songs. Thanks to our fans who make this all possible."

FU MANCHU's legacy can be traced back to the early days of the desert rock scene and shows on the pier where psychedelic and metal collided with punk and hardcore. Performing on sandy desert stages, massive European festivals and headlining tours, FU MANCHU carved out their own niche among the bands with their unique style of punk-infused heavy rock. Over the next three decades, the band went on to release 12 critically acclaimed albums, including "No One Rides For Free" (1994), "The Action Is Go" (1997) and its most recent release, "Clone Of The Universe" (2018), which features standout songs like the title track and "Il Mostro Atomico" (featuring Alex Lifeson (RUSH).

FU MANCHU is Scott Hill (vocals, guitar), Bob Balch (lead guitar), Brad Davis (bass) and Scott Reeder (drums).

Tour dates:

April 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

April 30 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

May 01 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

May 02 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

May 05 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

May 06 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

May 07 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

May 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 10 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

May 13 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 16 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

June 13 - Netphen-Deuz, DE - Freak Valley Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 14 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan

June 16 - Haarlem, NL - Patronaat

June 17 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage

June 20 - Vitoria, ES - Azkena Rock Festival

June 21 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie

June 24 - Milan, IT - Santeria

June 25 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

June 26 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

June 27 - Munich, DE - Backstage

August 11 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

August 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

August 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

August 15 - Vancouver, BC - The Imperial

August 18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

September 24 - Manchester, UK - Academy

September 25 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire

September 26 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

September 28 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory

September 29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

October 01 - Esch, LU - KUFA

October 02 - Pratteln, CH - Up In Smoke Festival

October 04 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

October 05 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

October 06 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

October 07 - Stockholm, SE - Nalen

October 09 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal

October 12 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

October 13 - Eindhoven, NL - Effenaar

October 14 - Brussels, BE - AB

November 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

November 14 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

December 12 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Photo credit: Thom Cooper