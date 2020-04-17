FROM ASHES TO NEW Debuts 'Panic' Music Video

April 17, 2020 0 Comments

FROM ASHES TO NEW Debuts 'Panic' Music Video

Lancaster, Pennsylvania rockers FROM ASHES TO NEW have released the official music video for their new single, "Panic", from their forthcoming album of the same name.

The "Panic" clip was made just as the novel coronavirus was taking hold of the U.S. The shoot was done in Rochester, New York in the last days before quarantine. "It was a race against the clock to get it all together," explained vocalist/rapper Matt Brandyberry. "Our director ended up losing employees because they didn't want to put themselves at risk, which is understandable. They had to scrounge up some crew members to get it together and we had to travel to get a hotel that was willing to let us stay there and we had to find places that were open for us to eat. Overall, it was a difficult scenario. It was almost like a 'Book Of Eli' post-apocalyptic situation where it was like fend for yourself."

The story of FROM ASHES TO NEW is truly that of pursuing a dream regardless of the obstacles that may arise.

The band's debut album, "Day One", earned the band a Top 10 track at Active Rock radio with the single "Through It All". They bettered that number on the next album, "The Future", with a No. 2 track, "Crazy".

FROM ASHES TO NEW consists of Brandyberry, guitarist Lance Dowdle, vocalist Danny Case, and drummer Mat Madiro (ex-TRIVIUM).


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).