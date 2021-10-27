French Astronaut Becomes One Of First People To Hear Upcoming RAMMSTEIN Album

RAMMSTEIN drummer Christoph Schneider says that European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet was one of the first people to hear a song from the band's upcoming album.

Earlier this month, Pesquet became commander of the International Space Station, taking over from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut and fellow Crew-2 member Akihiko Hoshide. Thomas will hold this role until shortly before Crew-2 return to Earth in November.

On Tuesday (October 6), Schneider revealed that he played Pesquet a song from the follow-up to 2019's untitled album.

"Space is calling!" Christoph posted on Instagram while sharing a photo of him apparently chatting with Pesquet from the comfort of his home studio. "I had the honor to speak with ISS astronaut @thom_astro on behalf of @rammsteinofficial. He is the current commander of the @iss and living in space since half a year. It felt like a child’s dream coming true for me – talking to a person living in the sky, sharing a glimpse of his view, realizing again how small we all are compared to the depth of the universe… He was the first to listen to one of our new songs from the upcoming album. It premiered in the sky, which is an honor for us. Thank you @nasa @europeanspaceagency and Thomas for this unique experience."

This past May, Pesquet premiered the COLDPLAY single "Higher Power" while he was on board the International Space Station. Prior to the premiere, COLDPLAY linked up with Pesquet for a conversation.

A year and a half ago, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was then moved to the summer of 2021 before being postponed once again, this time to the summer of 2022.

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band's tenth No. 1 in Germany. The LP was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

