FRANK MARINO Announces 'Immediate Retirement From Touring' Due To 'Debilitating Medical Condition'

June 30, 2021 0 Comments

Frank Marino, the legendary Canadian guitarist and leader of the band MAHOGANY RUSH, has announced his retirement from touring after developing an "unexpected and debilitating" medical condition.

The 66-year-old musician has not revealed any specific details about the condition, but said that it has made it "impossible" for him to play shows.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, Marino wrote: "With sorrow I am forced to announce my immediate retirement from touring, and possibly all things related to continuing my career, due to an unexpected and debilitating medical condition which makes it impossible for me to tour.

"I want to thank all the people who supported me all of the last half-century.

"I know that many were looking forward to seeing us play this fall and I was looking forward to getting out again and doing more shows, but it now appears that in the absence of a miraculous recovery, my Concert DVD (Live at the Agora) will constitute the last show I will ever have played.

"I ask any that are believers to include me in their prayers."

One of the best and most underrated guitarists of the 1970s, Marino has led his band MAHOGANY RUSH for 50 years. They released several charting albums over the years, and have toured with the likes of AEROSMITH, Ted Nugent, HEART and many others.

The band is best known for Marino's soaring lead guitar, which bears a strong resemblance to the playing of Jimi Hendrix. In addition to his work with MAHOGANY RUSH, Marino has released several well-received solo albums, and has lent his signature lead guitar work to tribute albums to blues musicians Albert King and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

An avid Marino fan, Zakk Wylde once stated about his playing: "Frank is just an amazing combination of feel, taste, musicality and technique. It's all there, and in staggering degrees."

In the summer of 2019, Marino released the "Live At The Agora Theatre" DVD/Blu-ray. Recorded live at The Agora Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio in 2010, this six-hour live performance is presented in an elegant box set which includes both the Blu-ray and DVD formats in each box.

From Frank Marino:

