FRANK BELLO On ANTHRAX's Longevity: 'We Are Brothers'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello was asked what the glue is that has kept him and his bandmates together for 40 years. He responded: "Booze. No. I'm kidding. [Laughs] You know what it is? We are brothers. As much as brothers have their things — and look, we're no angels; we have our brawls. We're like brothers, and we have arguments about writing and stuff like that. But we all know we've been through a lot together. Look, I've known these guys, God, since I was 16, 17 years old, and I've been in the same band. I got in ANTHRAX when I was 17 years old. So, these guys — I spent more time with the guys in my band than I have with my family at this point. So we all know each other pretty well, I would say. And it doesn't make sense to rock the boat, because we write what we feel is great music for ourselves. We are so into what we do and the live shows. And connecting with the fans out there that like this band, there's nothing like that.

"We played our first show a couple of weeks ago for the first time since this whole thing went on, this whole COVID thing, our first real live show, in Wisconsin, and we all had butterflies after all the time we've done this — we all had the butterflies going on," he continued. "I saw that as that's a good sign for the band, 'cause we are still so into it and hungry to do this. I'm glad we all have butterflies, and we had a raging time on that stage. And I can't think of not doing this. I'm looking forward to the future. After the 40 years, I think it sets it up perfectly now for a new record, a new tour, for everything in the future. So, it's been a great ride, man."

Formed by guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

The arrival of ANTHRAX's latest album, 2016's "For All Kings", followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP "Worship Music".

Bello is currently promoting his memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", which was released on November 2 via Rare Bird. The foreword was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.

