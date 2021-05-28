FOZZY's 'Sane' Music Video Was Filmed On World's Longest Wooden Roller Coaster

FOZZY has released a breathtaking music video for its new song "Sane", filmed on the longest wooden roller coaster on the planet today. Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band defies gravity by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet. It's an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of FOZZY's music, along with the bombastic nature and "who gives a shit" attitude of their live show.

FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho states: "'Sane' is the perfect first single for FOZZY to unleash on the world, as it's heavy, hooky, catchy and riff-tastic!! I can't think of a better way to remind everybody of the feeling you get when you hear a great rock 'n' roll tune, one that makes you wanna put the top down on your car and put your foot down on the gas.... and 'Sane' is that tune! It's been such a tough year in so many ways, but now as the world is slowly getting better, FOZZY is here to vaccinate you with a proverbial phonograph needle and make you wanna rock again."

FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward adds: "After the first few songs started to develop in the early stages of writing material for FOZZY's new record, we knew we were on to something special. We were inspired, creating music that had the potential to be the best we'd ever recorded. The only thing we were missing was a riff worthy of opening the record. The next day, I came to the studio with 'Sane'."

This past February, Jericho told Detroit's WRIF radio station that FOZZY's follow-up to 2017's "Judas" album would "continue with the momentum that 'Judas' started for us three years ago."

Last summer, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP will contain 12 songs, including one cover.

In May 2020, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."

Ward and producer Johnny Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Released in August 2019, "Nowhere To Run" was FOZZY's third single to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

In November, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Frank Fontsere (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).

Photo credit: Adrienne Beacco

