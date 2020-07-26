FOZZY's New Album Will Contain 12 Songs, Including One Cover

During last night's episode of "Saturday Night Special", FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho's weekly live series which airs on his YouTube channel and Facebook page, he spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2017's "Judas" album. He said: "We are working now. I actually have the track listing of the new FOZZY record right here. There's 12 songs. There's 11 originals. One of them is 'Nowhere To Run', our last Top 10 hit. One of them is a cover song, which I'm not gonna tell you. So there's 10 [new] original killer tracks on here.

"It's our best album ever by far, and I can't wait for you guys to get a chance to hear it," he continued. "And we're gonna start recording vocals… We did four songs of vocals already. And one of the songs is called 'Ugly'. There you go. U-G-L-Y. You ain't got no alibi. That's all I'm saying."

This past May, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."

Guitarist Rich Ward and producer Johnny Andrews are once again "doing the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which is being recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Released last August, "Nowhere To Run" was FOZZY's third single to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

Earlier in the month, FOZZY announced the rescheduled "Save The World" tour dates, starting October 3 in Dallas, Texas and ending on November 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

