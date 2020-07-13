FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Wants To Make Wearing Face Masks Mandatory

FOZZY has announced the rescheduled "Save The World" tour starting October 3 in Dallas, Texas and ending on November 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho said in a statement: "Due to the news of the world @fozzyrock are choosing to push back our #SaveTheWorld tour yet again! Hopefully rock shows will be allowed and safe in Oct/Nov!
"Just know that we have been in intense discussions with all of the local promoters involved and we promise these shows will be following ALL health and safety guidelines established by each governing municipality.... and we are strongly encouraging everybody to wear a mask! (I personally Wanna make them mandatory, but I'm not a state governor.) Having said all that, we can't wait to rock with you all again...SAFELY!
"Go to fozzyrock.com for all ticket and VIP info! If you already bought tix for any of the shows, they are all still valid!"
FOZZY rescheduled "Save The World" tour dates:
Oct. 03 - Trees - Dallas, TX
Oct. 04 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
Oct. 05 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS
Oct. 08 - The Royal Groove - Lincoln, NE
Oct. 09 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA
Oct. 10 - Indian Crossing Casino - Waupaca, WI
Oct. 11 - 1175 - Kansasville, WI
Oct. 12 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH
Oct. 15 - Iron Works - Buffalo, NY
Oct. 16 - Montage Music Club - Rochester, NY
Oct. 17 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY
Oct. 18 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA
Oct. 19 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
Oct. 22 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
Oct. 23 - Elevation @ The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
Oct. 24 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH - Tickets
Oct. 25 - Hi Fi - Indianapolis, IN
Oct. 26 - Apollo Theater - Belvidere, IL
Nov. 12 - Eclectic Room - Angola, IN
Nov. 13 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI
Nov. 15 - Jergel's - Pittsburgh, PA
Nov. 16 - The Winchester - Cleveland, OH
Nov. 19 - Songbirds - Chattanooga, TN
Nov. 20 - Capone - Johnson City, TN
Nov. 21 - Underground - Charlotte, NC
Nov. 22 - The Cowan - Nashville, TN
The trek, originally slated for April 16-May 9, was previously scheduled for July-September out of necessity to keep fans safe and healthy.
Support on the tour will come from THROUGH FIRE and ROYAL BLISS.
The new FOZZY album, which was originally scheduled for release this fall, has been pushed back to 2021.
This past May, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."
FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward and producer Johnny Andrews are once again "doing the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which is being recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.
FOZZY's next album will include the song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the rock radio chart. The track is the band's third to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".
In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.
