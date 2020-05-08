FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Joins Forces With TRIXTER's P.J. FARLEY In KISS Covers Band KUARANTINE

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho has joined forces with TRIXTER bassist P.J. Farley (TRIXTER), guitarist Joe McGinness and drummer Kent Slucher to form a KISS cover band called KUARANTINE. The band's debut single and video, for the song "No, No, No", which originally appeared on KISS's 1987 album "Crazy Nights", will be released on May 15 via all digital streaming platforms. A short teaser for the track is available below.
Jericho announced KUARANTINE's formation during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he said that he and his bandmates also recorded a few other obscure KISS songs from the 1980s.
According to Pro Wrestling News Hub, Jericho filed to trademark the name KUARANTINE on April 23. The use description filed with the USPTO (United States Patent And Trademark Office) reads like this: "IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live vocal performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances"
FOZZY is gearing up to release its new full-length album, "2020", this fall. The LP features the band's newest hit song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the rock radio chart. The song is the band's third track to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".
Since reuniting, TRIXTER has released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".
Super stoked to announce my newest project...the hottest band in the land... @kuarantine_official!! Debut song & video out on May 15 on ALL digital streaming platforms!! #NoNoNo @kissonline @pjfarley @joe_mcginness_official @kstix #Kuarantine
