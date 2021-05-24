FOZZY To Release 'Sane' Single This Friday

FOZZY will release a new single, "Sane", on Friday, May 28. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, to be made available later in the year.
This past February, FOZZY singer Chris Jericho told Detroit's WRIF radio station that the follow-up to 2017's "Judas" album would "continue with the momentum that 'Judas' started for us three years ago."
Last summer, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP will contain 12 songs, including one cover.
In May 2020, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."
Guitarist Rich Ward and producer Johnny Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.
Released in August 2019, "Nowhere To Run" was FOZZY's third single to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".
In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.
In November, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Frank Fontsere (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).
THIS FRIDAY-get ready for the return of #Fozzy!!! And trust me, #SANE is exactly what you’ve been waiting for... Pre-save/add #SANE NOW at this link: https://t.co/un7qBGVZ61 pic.twitter.com/0qJIRQalQO
— FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) May 24, 2021
