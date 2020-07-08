FOZZY Scraps '2020' Album Title, Pushes New LP Back To 2021

The new FOZZY album, which was originally scheduled for release this fall, has been pushed back to 2021.
Vocalist Chris Jericho touched upon the follow-up to 2017's "Judas" during a brand new interview with Volume TV's "Life In Six Strings" show hosted by Kylie Olsson.
He said: "The original idea was to call it '2020', until we realized that we're not gonna have this fucking thing done till November/December, so it's not as contemporary anymore to put out an album called '2020' when it's 2021. Let's just leave it behind."
This past May, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."
FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward and producer Johnny Andrews are once again "doing the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which is being recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.
FOZZY's next album will include the song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the rock radio chart. The track is the band's third to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".
In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.
