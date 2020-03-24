FOZZY Reschedules 'Save The World' Tour For This Summer

March 24, 2020 0 Comments

FOZZY Reschedules 'Save The World' Tour For This Summer

FOZZY has announced the rescheduled "Save The World" tour starting July 10 in Columbus, Ohio and ending on September 5 in Orlando, Florida. Due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and willingness to comply with CDC and government regulations, FOZZY realized it was necessary to reschedule the trek, originally slated for April 16-May 9, out of necessity to keep fans safe and healthy. With that said, FOZZY is excited to hit the road again this summer and will be joined by support from THROUGH FIRE, ROYAL BLISS, BLACK SATELLITE (August 20-30) and ZERO THEOREM (July 10 - August 8).

"In light of the pandemic that's gripping the world's attention, it's time to make the right move and postpone the April/May leg of 'Save The World' tour for everyone's safety and well being," states FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho. "However, we promise you, once the world is back on its axis and TRULY saved, FOZZY will be back to hold you in our loving arms and literally ROCK all your troubles away!! See everybody soon and in the meantime and between time, please stay healthy and safe. We will get through this together."

FOZZY is gearing up to release its new full-length album, "2020", this fall. The LP features the band's newest hit song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the rock radio chart. The song is the band's third track to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".

"Save The World" tour dates:

Jul. 10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Jul. 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ Intersection
Jul. 12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Jul. 13 - Indianapolis, IL - Hi-Fi
Jul. 16 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest*
Jul. 30 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
Jul. 31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Aug. 01 - Sheboygan, WI - Brat Days*
Aug. 02 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room
Aug. 03 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
Aug. 06 - Ft. Madison, IA - Riverfest*
Aug. 07 - Sioux Falls, SD - District
Aug. 08 - Minot, ND - Original
Aug. 09 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse*
Aug. 20 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
Aug. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
Aug. 22 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
Aug. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Aug. 27 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
Aug. 28 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Sep. 03 - Savannah, GA - Victory North *
Sep. 04 - Tampa, FL - 98Rockfest*
Sep. 05 - Orlando, FL - Earthday Birthday*
Sep. 18 - Appomatax, VA - Blue Ridge Rockfest

* supports do not appear

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).