FOZZY Reschedules 'Save The World' Tour For This Summer

FOZZY has announced the rescheduled "Save The World" tour starting July 10 in Columbus, Ohio and ending on September 5 in Orlando, Florida. Due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and willingness to comply with CDC and government regulations, FOZZY realized it was necessary to reschedule the trek, originally slated for April 16-May 9, out of necessity to keep fans safe and healthy. With that said, FOZZY is excited to hit the road again this summer and will be joined by support from THROUGH FIRE, ROYAL BLISS, BLACK SATELLITE (August 20-30) and ZERO THEOREM (July 10 - August 8).
"In light of the pandemic that's gripping the world's attention, it's time to make the right move and postpone the April/May leg of 'Save The World' tour for everyone's safety and well being," states FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho. "However, we promise you, once the world is back on its axis and TRULY saved, FOZZY will be back to hold you in our loving arms and literally ROCK all your troubles away!! See everybody soon and in the meantime and between time, please stay healthy and safe. We will get through this together."
FOZZY is gearing up to release its new full-length album, "2020", this fall. The LP features the band's newest hit song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the rock radio chart. The song is the band's third track to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".
"Save The World" tour dates:
Jul. 10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Jul. 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ Intersection
Jul. 12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Jul. 13 - Indianapolis, IL - Hi-Fi
Jul. 16 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest*
Jul. 30 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
Jul. 31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Aug. 01 - Sheboygan, WI - Brat Days*
Aug. 02 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room
Aug. 03 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
Aug. 06 - Ft. Madison, IA - Riverfest*
Aug. 07 - Sioux Falls, SD - District
Aug. 08 - Minot, ND - Original
Aug. 09 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse*
Aug. 20 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
Aug. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
Aug. 22 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
Aug. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Aug. 27 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
Aug. 28 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Sep. 03 - Savannah, GA - Victory North *
Sep. 04 - Tampa, FL - 98Rockfest*
Sep. 05 - Orlando, FL - Earthday Birthday*
Sep. 18 - Appomatax, VA - Blue Ridge Rockfest
* supports do not appear