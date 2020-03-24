FOZZY Reschedules 'Save The World' Tour For This Summer

FOZZY has announced the rescheduled "Save The World" tour starting July 10 in Columbus, Ohio and ending on September 5 in Orlando, Florida. Due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and willingness to comply with CDC and government regulations, FOZZY realized it was necessary to reschedule the trek, originally slated for April 16-May 9, out of necessity to keep fans safe and healthy. With that said, FOZZY is excited to hit the road again this summer and will be joined by support from THROUGH FIRE, ROYAL BLISS, BLACK SATELLITE (August 20-30) and ZERO THEOREM (July 10 - August 8).

"In light of the pandemic that's gripping the world's attention, it's time to make the right move and postpone the April/May leg of 'Save The World' tour for everyone's safety and well being," states FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho. "However, we promise you, once the world is back on its axis and TRULY saved, FOZZY will be back to hold you in our loving arms and literally ROCK all your troubles away!! See everybody soon and in the meantime and between time, please stay healthy and safe. We will get through this together."

FOZZY is gearing up to release its new full-length album, "2020", this fall. The LP features the band's newest hit song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the rock radio chart. The song is the band's third track to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".

"Save The World" tour dates:

Jul. 10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Jul. 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ Intersection

Jul. 12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Jul. 13 - Indianapolis, IL - Hi-Fi

Jul. 16 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest*

Jul. 30 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

Jul. 31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Aug. 01 - Sheboygan, WI - Brat Days*

Aug. 02 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

Aug. 03 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

Aug. 06 - Ft. Madison, IA - Riverfest*

Aug. 07 - Sioux Falls, SD - District

Aug. 08 - Minot, ND - Original

Aug. 09 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse*

Aug. 20 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

Aug. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

Aug. 22 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

Aug. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Aug. 27 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

Aug. 28 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

Sep. 03 - Savannah, GA - Victory North *

Sep. 04 - Tampa, FL - 98Rockfest*

Sep. 05 - Orlando, FL - Earthday Birthday*

Sep. 18 - Appomatax, VA - Blue Ridge Rockfest

* supports do not appear