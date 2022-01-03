FOZZY Parts Ways With Longtime Drummer FRANK FONTSERE, Announces Replacement

FOZZY has parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and has replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

The Chris Jericho-fronted outfit announced Fontsere's departure in a social media post earlier today. The band wrote: "After almost 2 decades, Frank Fontsere is stepping down as the drummer of FOZZY to focus on his family and other projects. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for his years of maximum rock!

"However, we are SO excited to announce that after an extensive audition process, our good friend Grant Brooks is the new drummer for FOZZY!! We are stoked to unleash the pure energy & talent that Grant brings to the band and we are ready to EXPLODE in 2022 ... as we look forward to the BIGGEST year in our history! Love you guys and see you soon! - Chris, Rich, Billy & PJ."

In a separate statement on his personal Facebook page, Brooks said that he was exiting THROUGH FIRE after four years and that he is "super excited" about his new gig.

He wrote: "For 4 years I have played with THROUGH FIRE. I joined the band in the summer of 2017, starting with some of the biggest festivals I have played in my music career- from Louder Than Life with OZZY OSBOURNE to Sonic Boom with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, followed by touring across the USA several times. Being with THROUGH FIRE took me from being a local musician to a national touring artist and I will never forget these memories with my brothers who will always be my family. However, my time has come to an end with THROUGH FIRE. There is no bad blood and they will continue to shine with the new music coming out, that I love and know all of you will as well!

"Having said all that, I'm very happy to announce that I have accepted the offer to be the NEW official drummer for FOZZY! I'm super excited to start this journey with my friends and crew in the band. So thankful for this amazing opportunity!

"Huge shoutout to Rich Ward, aka The Duke and Chris Jericho for reaching out to me and offering me the gig.

"My first shows will be on the Jericho Cruise setting sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas on March 14-18!

"Thank you all for the support and can't wait for the future. So many more exciting announcements coming soon!"

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward.

FOZZY will release its new album, "Boombox", on April 15. The LP, which includes the top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane", was once again produced by Johnny Andrews.

FOZZY's "Save The World" 2022 U.S. tour, featuring special guests GFM, KRASHKARMA and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR, starts on March 31 in Detroit, Michigan and wraps on May 16 in Sauget, Illinois. Additionally, to celebrate the arrival of "Boombox", FOZZY will play an album-release party on April 11 at Irving Plaza in New York City, where fans will be able to purchase and listen to the full album exclusively in advance of the release.

FOZZY debuted a brand new song, "Purifier", during its September 2021 concert in Flint, Michigan and has been performing it live ever since. Back in July, FOZZY played another new song, "The Vulture Club", during its concert in Iowa City, Iowa. The band also performed its latest single, "Sane", live for the first time.

In May, FOZZY dropped a video for its first new song in two years, the aforementioned "Sane", which hit one million views in its first two weeks. This first-of-its-kind video was filmed on the longest wooden roller coaster on the planet today.

In the summer of 2020, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP would contain 12 songs, including one cover.

Ward and Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

In November 2020, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Grant Brooks (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).

