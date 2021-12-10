FOZZY Announces New Album 'Boombox'

FOZZY will release its new album, "Boombox", on April 15, 2022. The LP, which includes the top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane", was once again produced by Johnny Andrews.

FOZZY singer — and wrestling superstar — Chris Jericho said: "'Judas'…both the album & the song…was a HUGE breakthrough for FOZZY. It took us to the next level and positioned us as legit players at rock radio and as a live draw. As a result, we knew that we had to follow up with the album of a lifetime… 'Boombox' is that album!! You've already heard the top ten singles 'Nowhere To Run' and 'Sane' — kick-ass, hooky songs that set the tone for this record. But it's 'I Still Burn', 'Army Of One' and 'Relax' that, in my opinion, are going to take this album and this band even further up the rock 'n' roll ladder.

"I firmly believe this is the third best album of our entire career!! (Of course I think it's our best… but I always wanted to hear a band say that.) So crank the volume and hold the 'Boombox' up to your earholes!! It's gonna be a wild ride."

FOZZY has also just announced the "Save The World" 2022 U.S. tour. The trek, featuring special guests GFM, KRASHKARMA and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR, starts on March 31 in Detroit, Michigan and wraps on May 16 in Sauget, Illinois. Additionally, to celebrate the arrival of "Boombox", FOZZY will play an album-release party on April 11 at Irving Plaza in New York City, where fans will be able to purchase and listen to the full album exclusively in advance of the release. General admission tickets are available to purchase, here, and VIP tickets, which includes a meet-and-greet with the band, a private soundcheck experience (featuring a mini set of FOZZY and classic rock songs), a group photo with the band, a signed photograph, and early hassle-free merch shopping, are available here.

FOZZY debuted a brand new song, "Purifier", during its September 18 concert in Flint, Michigan and has been performing it live ever since. Back in July, FOZZY played another new song, "The Vulture Club", during its concert in Iowa City, Iowa. The band also performed its latest single, "Sane", live for the first time.

In September, FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward was was forced to sit out several of the band's shows for personal medical reasons. FOZZY still performed in his absence as a four-piece.

In May, FOZZY dropped a video for its first new song in two years, the aforementioned "Sane", which hit one million views in its first two weeks. This first-of-its-kind video was filmed on the longest wooden roller coaster on the planet today.

In the summer of 2020, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP would contain 12 songs, including one cover.

Ward and Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

In November 2020, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Frank Fontsere (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).