FOZZY Announces Fall 2021 Tour Of U.K. And Ireland

American rockers FOZZY are smashing their way out of 2021 with an exclusive eleven-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland. The trek will kick off on November 30 in Manchester and make stops in Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Chester, Birmingham, Bournemouth Swansea and Nottingham before finishing in London on December 12. Support will come from THE TREATMENT and STITCHED UP HEART.

Triumphant main-stage performances in recent years at Download and Bloodstock Open Air festivals following the release of "Judas" have seen FOZZY hungry to return.

"It's been over three years since we had the honor of playing in front on our U.K. fans, who were the first in the world to fully embrace us 15 year ago and show North America what they were missing," says singer Chris Jericho. "As a result, we've always held England, Scotland and Wales near and dear to our metal hearts. And it's been just as long since we've experienced the FOZZY lunatics in Ireland, who have consistently been one of the craziest and best countries for us to play in! So we in FOZZY are warning all of you now… get ready to rock harder than you've ever rocked and drink more pints than you've ever drank, because FOZZY is coming back to destroy your town! We all deserve a great time and we don't fuck around with the responsibility of providing that for all of our friends overseas."

FOZZY U.K. and Ireland tour dates:

Nov. 30 - Club Academy, Manchester

Dec. 01 - Riverside, Newcastle

Dec. 02 - The Garage, Glasgow

Dec. 04 - Opium, Dublin

Dec. 05 - Limelight 1, Belfast

Dec. 06 - Live Rooms, Chester

Dec. 07 - The Mill, Birmingham

Dec. 08 - Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

Dec. 10 - Sin City, Swansea

Dec. 11 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Dec. 12 - Islington Academy, London

In May, FOZZY dropped a breathtaking video for its first new song in two years, "Sane", which hit one million views in its first two weeks. This first-of-its-kind video was filmed on the longest wooden roller coaster on the planet today. Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band literally defies gravity, by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet, rocking to the crushing new track every track of the way!! It's an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of FOZZY's music, along with the bombastic nature and "who gives a shit" attitude of their live show.

This past February, Jericho told Detroit's WRIF radio station that FOZZY's follow-up to 2017's "Judas" album would "continue with the momentum that 'Judas' started for us three years ago."

Last summer, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP will contain 12 songs, including one cover.

In May 2020, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."

Guitarist Rich Ward and producer Johnny Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Released in August 2019, "Nowhere To Run" was FOZZY's third single to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

In November, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Frank Fontsere (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).

Photo credit: Adrienne Beacco