FOX To Air Coverage Of 'Fire Fight Australia' Concert Featuring QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT And ALICE COOPER

February 14, 2020 0 Comments

FOX To Air Coverage Of 'Fire Fight Australia' Concert Featuring QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT And ALICE COOPER

Fox will air special coverage of the star-studded benefit concert Fire Fight Australia on Saturday, February 29 (11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET/PT). The 10-hour concert, taking place February 16 in Sydney's ANZ Stadium, benefits key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia's fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country's time of need.

Musical performances scheduled to appear include global rock legends QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT, Alice Cooper, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Michael Bublé and K.D. Lang, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER and more. Fox's special coverage of the concert will be hosted by Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Olivia Newton-John.

All proceeds generated by the Fox special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild.

In Australia, the concert will air live on Sunday on Channel 7 and 7plus, and Fox8 and Foxtel GO.

Earlier this week in Australia, fire officials announced that all fires in New South Wales were contained for the first time this bushfire season. Bushfires destroyed more than 2,400 homes and burned more than 13 million acres in the country's most populous state.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).