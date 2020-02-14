FOX To Air Coverage Of 'Fire Fight Australia' Concert Featuring QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT And ALICE COOPER

Fox will air special coverage of the star-studded benefit concert Fire Fight Australia on Saturday, February 29 (11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET/PT). The 10-hour concert, taking place February 16 in Sydney's ANZ Stadium, benefits key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia's fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country's time of need.

Musical performances scheduled to appear include global rock legends QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT, Alice Cooper, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Michael Bublé and K.D. Lang, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER and more. Fox's special coverage of the concert will be hosted by Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Olivia Newton-John.

All proceeds generated by the Fox special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild.

In Australia, the concert will air live on Sunday on Channel 7 and 7plus, and Fox8 and Foxtel GO.

Earlier this week in Australia, fire officials announced that all fires in New South Wales were contained for the first time this bushfire season. Bushfires destroyed more than 2,400 homes and burned more than 13 million acres in the country's most populous state.