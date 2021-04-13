Four More EDDIE VAN HALEN-Played Guitars Go Up For Auction

Four Eddie Van Halen-played guitars have gone up for sale at online auction house Gotta Have Rock And Roll.

The guitars being auctioned are a 1986 custom Kramer striped guitar from VAN HALEN's "5150" tour, previously owned by VAN HALEN's guitar tech Kevin "King" Dugan; a Kramer Frankenstrat copy, which comes from Dan Handerson, a stage technician of Eddie's for a couple shows during the 1995 "Balance" tour; a "Tic Tac Toe" Charvel guitar; and Eddie's studio-played custom "No Bozos" guitar.

The 1986 Kramer striped guitar is expected to sell for between $600,000 and $800,000, while the hand-signed Kramer copy is estimated at $100,000-$150,000. The "No Bozos" is expected to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000, with the "Tic Tac Toe" model estimated at $200,000-$250,000.

Over the weekend, a Frankenstrat guitar originally owned by Eddie Van Halen was sold for $50,000 via Heritage Auctions. The instrument was made for Eddie circa 1984 by Steve Ripley, who was renowned for his stereo guitars that Eddie used on songs like "Top Jimmy". Built from a Kramer Striker very early in the Ripley/Kramer era, as it does not have stereo, the instrument is believed to have been used by Eddie as a backup guitar on the "1984" and "5150" tours in the mid-1980s.

Last December, Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang criticized an auction of three of his late father's guitars. The instruments were sold for a total of $422,050 through Julien's Auctions as part of a larger music memorabilia event called "Icons & Idols". The 30-year-old said the sellers were "taking advantage of my father's passing", and he had "nothing to do with" the sale. "I don't EVER plan on selling any of my father's iconic guitars," he said.