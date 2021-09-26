Founding STATUS QUO Bassist ALAN LANCASTER Dead At 72

Former STATUS QUO bassist Alan Lancaster has died after a battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 72 years old.

The news was broken by Australian broadcaster Craig Bennett, who wrote on Facebook: "At the request of his loving and deeply cherished family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, STATUS QUO.

"Alan Lancaster passed away this morning at his Sydney home, surrounded by family. Alan had been dealing with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 72.

"STATUS QUO began Rockin' All Over The World in 1967. The legendary band amassed decades of hit songs, including 'Down Down' and 'Whatever You Want'. Alan married his beautiful wife Dayle Lancaster in 1978. They met when Alan and STATUS QUO, along with SLADE and LINDISFARNE, toured Australia in 1973.

"Alan, who was a dear and special friend, is survived by Dayle, his children Alan Jr, Toni and David, plus five grandchildren. Dayle said this morning that Alan loved his life in Australia. His mother and father, plus his brother and sister also moved to Australia. Dayle said: 'We are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus.'

"Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours in the UK & Europe in 2013 and 2014. He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans... and loved being back with the band and his loyal QUO army."

Lancaster is the second original member of STATUS QUO to pass away. Guitarist Rick Parfitt died in December 2016 at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection.

In 2016, Lancaster told Australia's Studio 10: "It was a cocaine thing that broke STATUS QUO up. Cocaine was endemic in the business around the time. It makes you feel as if you're better than everybody else, superior. I think that's when we started to lose our brotherhood. Once [drummer] John [Coghlan] went, it was easy to start getting rid of us. And it's all to do with money as well — once one member leaves, you make more money if you don't pay them."

Image credit: Studio 10

