Founding BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Members Team Up With DEKO ENTERTAINMENT To Launch ROCKHEART RECORDS

Albert and Joe Bouchard are best known as founding members of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "Don't Fear the Reaper" and the No. 1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning For You". Both have contributed to songwriting and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as Albert's vocals on "Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll", and Joe's on "Hot Rails To Hell".

Albert's infamous cowbell part in "Don't Fear The Reaper" was the basis of the classic Will Ferrell skit on "SNL", which also starred Christopher Walken. With "The Reaper" an all-time classic on YouTube and every other digital platform, with zillions of views, the Bouchard brothers are forever cemented in pop culture.

Now they are ready to embark on their next venture together with RockHeart Records. With multiple albums being readied for release, the Bouchards' manager, Jeff Keller, suggested the idea of forming a new imprint label that would be owned and operated by the Bouchards, with Keller's assistance. Keller sought a partnership with a label that could assist with the new imprint label and the distribution, manufacturing, and marketing.

"I had previously worked on a release with Deko Music and I was impressed with their team, experience, and the enthusiasm. Deko loved the idea of the imprint label and their team was excited to work with us," said Keller. This led to the birth of RockHeart Records and a new partnership with Deko Music.

Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello states: "Deko is thrilled to be partnering with RockHeart Records in releasing Joe and Albert's new music. Having been fortunate enough to preview this material I can promise fans (because I am a big one) that they won't be disappointed."

Joe Bouchard will release his brand new solo album, "Strange Legends", on July 31. The first single and lyric video, "Forget About Love", will drop on June 19, with the follow-up, "She's A Legend", dropping on July 17.

For the last two years, Joe has worked tirelessly on his sixth and best solo album. For the production of this album, he enlisted the help of Micky Curry, a drumming powerhouse, who has played with HALL & OATES, Alice Cooper and more. He is currently the drummer for Bryan Adams, playing on all of his big hits. He has over 40 gold records in his archives.

Several of the songs were written by Joe Bouchard and lyricist/sci-fi writer John Shirley. John Shirley is a longtime lyricist for BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, and has written dozens of sci-fi novels. He was the co-screenwriter for "The Crow", starring Brandon Lee. Other songs on the album were written by the late John Elwood Cook, a very prolific songwriter, who wrote many songs on Joe's earlier solo albums. Joe's album also includes a cover of Ray Davies and THE KINKS' "All Day And All Of The Night".

Joe says: "I really got to explore the production and mixing of this album like nothing I've ever done before. The guitar sounds are especially well produced. I play all the bass on this album, one thing that many of the BLUE ÖYSTER CULT fans miss on other projects, and wanted to hear more of. The vocals and guitars fit so well with Micky's drums. It's the best I've ever done."

"Strange Legends" track listing:

01. The African Queen

02. Forget About Love

03. Walk Of Fame

04. Hit And Run

05. Racin' Thru The Desert

06. She's A Legend

07. All Day And All Of The Night

08. Once Upon A Time At The Border

09. Bottom For The Bottomless

10. Strangely In Love

11. Winter

