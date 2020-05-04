Former VIXEN Singer JANET GARDNER Releases 'Slide Show' Video For New Song 'Lonely We Fight'

Former VIXEN singer Janet Gardner has released a "slide show" music video for a new song called "Lonely We Fight". The track is once again a collaboration with her husband, guitarist/producer Justin James, who has previously worked with STAIND, COLLECTIVE SOUL and TYKETTO.

"Lonely We Fight" and the previously released song "Talk To Me" will both appear on Gardner's upcoming third solo album, tentatively due later in the year.

Janet's second solo LP, "Your Place In The Sun", was released in May 2019 via Pavement Entertainment. The effort combined modern rock elements with the classic sound Gardner has become known for in her decades of female-fronted and influential fury.

Janet announced her departure from VIXEN in January 2019, saying in a statement that it was time for her to step aside and let drummer Roxy Petrucci and bassist Share Ross "pursue their vision for the future of VIXEN."

Gardner, Petrucci and Ross are considered to be part of VIXEN's classic lineup, along with founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund, who died of cancer in October 2013.

Gardner contributed lead vocals to VIXEN's most commercially successful studio albums — "Vixen" (1988), "Rev It Up" (1990) and "Tangerine" (1998) — as well as the group's latest release, 2018's live album "Live Fire".

In January 2018, Gardner underwent surgery to remove blood clots in her brain, a condition known as a subdural hematoma.

While Gardner was recovering from her surgery, VIXEN played a show in Durant, Oklahoma in March 2018 with a fill-in singer, Lorraine Lewis of FEMME FATALE. In January 2019, Lewis was announced as Gardner's official replacement.

