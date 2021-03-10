Former VISION OF DISORDER Frontman TIM WILLIAMS Launches New Band ROLLIN' COFFIN

March 10, 2021 0 Comments

Former VISION OF DISORDER Frontman TIM WILLIAMS Launches New Band ROLLIN' COFFIN

ROLLIN' COFFIN, the brainchild of former BLOODSIMPLE and VISION OF DISORDER frontman Tim Williams, will release its debut single, "Runaway", on April 2 through Static Era Records. The song was produced by Jon Markson (DRUG CHURCH, SUCH GOLD).

"Runaway" comes at you with a driving sound that is very different from the aggressive metal stylings that you would expect from Williams. The band pays homage to its early influences by using a blend of classic and indie garage rock that evokes a '90s grunge feel with a modern alternative rock sound. Don't get it twisted, though — ROLLIN' COFFIN is doing its own thing and has found a contemporary sound that's all its own.

Describing the motivations for the project, Williams says: "These songs are a stripped down version of myself, creatively, coming from an honest place. Sonically, I wanted to achieve a unique sound. A loose, almost dangerous, approach to a different chapter in my musical journey."

Static Era Records CEO Jay Reason had this to say about his new signing: "I've been a Tim Williams fan from the first time I heard VISION OF DISORDER. Tim has been a huge influence in the hardcore and metal scenes, and I'm extremely happy and honored that he has trusted Static Era to launch his new musical endeavor."

ROLLIN' COFFIN is the next chapter in the storied career of a musician who is constantly evolving. Every step in Williams's musical journey has been an interesting one. From his early days in the Long Island hardcore scene through his time as a touring artist in a national heavy metal act, the path he takes with this new project is sure to be an interesting one.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).