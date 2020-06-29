Former UNLOCKING THE TRUTH Frontman MALCOLM BRICKHOUSE Is Back With 'Phantom' Solo Single

June 29, 2020 0 Comments

You might recognize Malcolm Brickhouse (a.k.a. Malxolm Brixkhouse) as the frontman (and lead shredder) of teenage metal sensations UNLOCKING THE TRUTH — which, among other accolades, was the youngest band to ever perform at Coachella and have an entire documentary, "Breaking A Monster", dedicated to its meteoric rise to fame in the metal world.

Well, it's been a few years, and UNLOCKING THE TRUTH is now a thing of the past.

The band appears together one final time supporting the newly solo Brickhouse on a ripping new single and video "Phantom". The track blends a catchy trap vocal in the verse with a booming chorus that highlights Malcolm's ability to perform like a menacing metal frontman even when singing radio-ready clean vocals. A mix of 808s and huge guitars beg to be blasted as loudly as possible through your speakers; with a perfect contrast of thrash and hip-hop elements keeping the song interesting and fresh.

The glitchy VHS-style video accompanying the track is directed by i7Eight and gives us a behind the scenes look at Malcolm's undoubtedly rockstar-lifestyle along with visually arresting performance shots that underscore the power of the track.

The transition from frontman to solo artist hasn't deterred Malcolm's creativity; if anything, its helped it shine even brighter. His latest offering, along with his singles "Bussdown" and "Eeyore" (released earlier this year), show a transition from UNLOCKING THE TRUTH's more standard-issue metal fare into a unique original style that incorporates trap, electronic and hip-hop elements alongside classic thrash metal, industrial and punk. Fans of Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Trippie Redd will be equally at home with his new music as fans of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, MEGADETH and LINKIN PARK will.

Expect more singles and videos from Malcolm Brickhouse this summer, with a debut album coming later this year.

