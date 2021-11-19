Former TURBONEGRO Singer HANK VON HELL Dead At 49

Former TURBONEGRO singer Hank Von Hell has died.

The Norwegian musician, who for 17 years fronted TURBONEGRO, the self-styled "biggest underground rock 'n' roll band in the world", passed away earlier today (Friday, November 19) at the age of 49.

Hank Von Hell's death was confirmed in a statement on his social media. "We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021," the statement read. "We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy."

After forming in the late 1980s in Nesodden, Norway, TURBONEGRO recorded four well-received albums and toured extensively before breaking up in 1998, citing Von Helvete's heroin addiction as the cause. A four-year hiatus following during which Von Helvete checked in to rehab. A 2002 one-off appearance at Norway's Quart Festival led to the band's first new album in five years, 2003's "Scandinavian Leather". Two more reunion albums following, including 2007's "Retox", after which Von Helvete left TURBONEGRO and formed a new band, DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT.

In 2018, Von Helvete released his first solo album, "Egomania", and followed it up with last year's "Dead".

Most recently, Hank contributed guest vocals to the song "Black Hearse Cadillac" on the latest album from ME AND THAT MAN, the band led by BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski.

