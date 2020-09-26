Former TRIVIUM Bassist BRENT YOUNG Dies

Former TRIVIUM bassist Brent Young, who played on the band's debut album, 2003's "Ember To Inferno", has died.

The news of his passing was confirmed by TRIVIUM guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy who wrote on Instagram: "We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of TRIVIUM, Brent Young.

"Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together - I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent's family and friends."

Another former TRIVIUM member, drummer Travis Smith, also commented on Young's death. He wrote: "I will forever remember September 25th at 6:48pm. This is when I received the most saddening, heartbreaking phone call I've ever received. My brother and best friend for the past 27 years has past and is no longer with me.

"Brent you will forever be missed and loved," he continued. "I cherish every memory we have together. We shared so many great times and monumental moments in our lives together and I feel we still had so many more to go. You will forever be with me and so many others.

"Heaven received a beautiful person yesterday and you will forever be missed.

"I love you. Rest In Peace."

Several years ago, Young and Smith launched a new project called BLACKNOVA. At the time, the group's style was described as "hard rock, heavy metal, progressive rock and groove rock."

