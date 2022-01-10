Former THIN LIZZY Keyboardist DARREN WHARTON's DARE To Release 'Road To Eden' Album In April

January 10, 2022 0 Comments

U.K. rock band DARE will release its 10th studio album, "Road To Eden", on April 1 via Legend Records. The LP's first single, "Born In The Storm", will arrive on Friday, January 14.

To support the release, DARE will embark on a 12-date U.K. headline tour in October 2022.

"Road To Eden" follows DARE's critically acclaimed albums "Sacred Ground" (2016) and "Out Of The Silence 2" (2018). Both albums reached No. 1 in the Amazon Classic Rock charts in four countries, including the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain. DARE entered the top No. 5 in the official U.K. Rock chart, No. 6 in the U.S. Amazon Classic Rock charts and No. 1 in Japanese rock imports.

"Road To Eden" is destined to be another modern DARE classic. Produced by lead singer/songwriter Darren Wharton (ex-THIN LIZZY) at his studio the majestic mountains of North Wales, the LP has a harder rock edge than previous albums, while still retaining the atmospheric sound, and anthemic melodies that has become the band's signature trademark.

"We wanted to write an album that translated well to live performance," says Darren. "'Road To Eden' has some great anthems, energy and power. We can't wait to play the new songs live."

DARE is:

Darren Wharton - Vocals, Keyboards
Vinny Burns - Guitars
Nigel Clutterbuck - Bass
Kev Whitehead - Drums
Marc Roberts - Keyboards

"Road To Eden" track listing

01. Born In The Storm (4:45)
02. Cradle To The Grave (4:21)
03. Fire Never Fades (3:51)
04. Road To Eden (4:07)
05. Lovers And Friends (3:43)
06. Only The Good Die Young (4:37)
07. I Always Will (4:24)
08. Grace (3:44)
09. The Devil Rides Tonight (3:49)
10. Thy Kingdom Come (4:30)
11. Born In A Storm (Romesh Remix) (4:21)


