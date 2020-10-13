Former THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO Appears In 'Metavision' Horror Short Film

Former THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN frontman Greg Puciato makes his acting debut, appearing in the Jai Love-directed short film "Metavision" with THE JESUS LIZARD's David Yow. The horror outing will be screened on October 15 at Screamfest LA.

"I had actually just seen Jai's film 'Dead Hands Dig Deep' when he reached out to me. Life is full of synchronicities," explained Puciato. "This is the second time I've been asked to kill someone in a video of some sort, the first time being in a music video. I don't know what that says about me. This time it was, like, 'Can you kill someone, while cackling with laughter, with David Yow?' 'Uh, yeah, I think I'm exactly your guy. Tell me when and where.'"

Puciato's entrée into acting comes during a prolific period for the singer/guitar player as he celebrates not only the recent arrival of his debut solo album, "Child Solder: Creator Of God", but also the forthcoming KILLER BE KILLED LP "Reluctant Hero". Critics have noted the diverse nature of the projects Puciato is working on, with Consequence Of Sound saying the releases "echo Puciato's versatility as an artist" and Kerrang! noting he "does what he feels like… a gifted artist taken at different temperatures."

"Child Soldier: Creator Of God" was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Nick Rowe ("Vampire Weekend", "Haim") and mixing by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, THE CURE). Participating drummers are Ben Koller, Chris Pennie and Chris Hornbrook.