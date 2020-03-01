Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH's RESIST & BITE: Debut Single, 'The Myth I'm Livin'', Now Available

"The Myth I'm Livin'", the debut single from RESIST & BITE, the new band featuring former TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch, can be streamed below. Joining him in the group are ex-LYNCH MOB lead vocalist Nathan Utz, guitarist Steve Stokes, drummer David Parks and bassist Brian Powell.

Skeoch stated: "[I'm] very excited about this band. Been working with the band now about a [year]. And our amazing singer Nathan Utz has been [with] us the last five months and we got almost 17 songs already. Fucking rock'n shit, man!!! Working a label as we speak & gonna start doin' shows this summer. Fully pumped!!!"

Skeoch left TESLA in 2006 to spend time with his family and to receive treatment for substance-abuse issues. He has since been replaced by Dave Rude.

In a 2011 interview with Noisecreep, TESLA singer Jeff Keith stated about Skeoch: "Look, everyone in TESLA has been through their own substance-abuse issues. But Tommy got in too deep again. So the band told him that the only way we would be able to make this work is if he was clean and sober. I felt like we couldn't ask him to do that if we weren't going to commit to it too. So I was the first one to say that I wouldn't drink, or do anything else, on the tour. The next thing you know, the other guys did the same thing. Troy [Luccketta, drums] has been clean and sober for over 20 years, so it wasn't even an issue for him... Tommy couldn't stay off the stuff he was doing. It broke my heart to see it, but we knew we had to replace him."

Last year, Skeoch announced the formation of a new project called SKIN SUIT. That band, which also features vocalist Rob McManus, was scheduled to release its debut album this past December.

