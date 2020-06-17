Former STYX Frontman DENNIS DEYOUNG Releases Music Video For 'With All Due Respect'

STYX founding member Dennis DeYoung released a new original solo album, "26 East, Vol. 1", on May 22 via Frontiers Music Srl. The official music video for the song "With All Due Respect" can be seen below.

Of the song and video, Dennis says: "In 1979, I wrote the following lyric in a STYX song called 'Borrowed Time': 'I'm so confused by the things I read, I need the truth but the truth is I don't know who to believe. The left says yes and the right say no, I'm in between and the more I learn the less that I know. We're living High, Living fine, Living high on borrowed time.'"

He continues: "These lyrics were true in 1979 and more so today. The news establishment has given into partisanship reporting masquerading as truth in a quest for more listeners, readers and viewers. They exacerbate our political differences into grand theater making us believe we are more divided than we are and for one reason, money. Money from advertisers. Higher ratings no matter the cost. Both sides are to blame."

"26 East" was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, Illinois on the far south side of Chicago. This is where the band was formed in his basement in 1962. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who along with DeYoung would go on to form the nucleus of STYX. The cover artwork features three locomotives traveling through space, representing the original members leaving Chicago on their journey to the stars.

"This was supposed to be my final album but there were so many songs written that Serafino Perugino, CEO of Frontiers, suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one," DeYoung states. "This is Volume 1, which sounds pretentious to me, but the marketing folks wanted you to know there are going to be two of them, so hey kids, there are two of them; this is Volume 1."

The process that brought forth the album beginning in the first place started when Jim Peterik, a fellow Chicagoan and nearby neighbor, sent a song to Dennis.

"If not for Jim Peterik's encouragement, talent and prodding I would not have recorded this music," says DeYoung. "He once told me the world needed my music; to which I replied 'have the world text me for verification.' We collaborated from the get go, happily and seamlessly and at this time we have written nine songs together of which five will be on Volume 1. Just two Chicago guys doing what they do best, making music and having a laugh."

Track listing:

01. East Of Midnight

02. With All Due Respect

03. A Kingdom Ablaze

04. You My Love

05. Run For The Roses

06. Damn That Dream

07. Unbroken

08. The Promise Of This Land

09. To The Good Old Days

10. A.D. 2020

Recording lineup:

- Dennis DeYoung: Keyboards, fake drums, fake bass, fake news, and some vocals. Oh, and Vuvuzela.

- Jim Peterik: Guitar, Bass, Keyboard, Vocals and Vuvuzela

- August Zadra: Electric Guitars, vocals

- Jimmy Leahey: Acoustic and electric guitars

- Craig Carter: Bass, vocals and invocations

- Mighty Mike Morales: Drums and all day sound checker

- John Blasucci: Keyboards

- Mike Aquino: Electric Guitars

- Kevin Chalfant: backing vocals

- Matthew DeYoung: Drums on "To The Good Old Days"

- Ed Breckenfeld: Drums on "Unbroken"

- Zoe and Austin Orchard for Ring Around The Rosie

- The Chicago Children's Choir and conductor Josephine Lee

