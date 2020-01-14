Former STYX Frontman DENNIS DEYOUNG Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART: 'He Was One Helluva Drummer'

Former STYX frontman Dennis DeYoung has paid tribute to Neil Peart, who died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

Earlier today, Dennis took to his social media to write: "Hey kids. It's a sad day indeed what with the passing of Neil Peart. Early on STYX played some shows with RUSH and he was one helluva drummer. In those days my two favorite drummers we played with (other than John of course) were Neil and Tommy Aldrich, who at that time played for BLACK OAK ARKANSAS...hey 'Jim Dandy'.

"When RUSH retired in deference to Neils diminishing skills I thought it showed loyalty to a sick brother. I never realized just how ill he was. My sister in law Dawn who as you may know sang with me for many years also succumbed to brain cancer as well. It's an awful disease. Here's hoping technology will interconnect all the planets great minds and find a cure. They're making progress.

"So long Neil you are still today's Tom Sawyer."

DeYoung will release his new album, "26 East: Volume 1", in the spring via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP will feature the duet "The Good Old Days" with Julian Lennon.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

