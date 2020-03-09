Former STYX Frontman DENNIS DEYOUNG: Listen To 'East Of Midnight' Single From '26 East: Volume 1' Album

Former STYX frontman Dennis DeYoung will release his new album, "26 East: Volume 1", on April 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. The 10-song LP will feature the duet "To The Good Old Days" with Julian Lennon.

The first single from "26 East: Volume 1", a song called "East Of Midnight", can now be streamed below.

"26 East: Volume 1"

01. East Of Midnight

02. With All Due Respect

03. A Kingdom Ablaze

04. You My Love

05. Run For The Roses

06. Damn That Dream

07. Unbroken

08. The Promise Of This Land

09. To The Good Old Days

10. A.D. 2020

DeYoung originally announced that this would be his last album but he has since changed his mind.

"This was supposed to be my final album but there were so many songs written that Serafino Perugino, CEO of Frontiers, suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one," DeYoung explained. "So be it. This is Volume 1, which sounds pretentious to me, but the marketing folks wanted you to know there are going to be two of them, so hey kids, there are two of them; this is Volume 1."

It all started when Jim Peterik, a fellow Chicagoan and nearby neighbor, sent a song demo to Dennis.

"If not for Jim Peterik's encouragement, talent and prodding I would not have recorded this music," said DeYoung. "He once told me that the world needed my music; to which I replied, 'Have the world text me for verification.' We collaborated from the get-go, happily and seamlessly, and at this time, we have written nine songs together, of which five will be on Volume 1. Just two Chicago guys doing what they do best, making music and having a laugh."

The collaboration with Julian Lennon came about when DeYoung wrote a verse and chorus of a song with Lennon in mind. Lennon heard the demo and said he would be honored to participate. Lennon's vocals were recorded in October at Mission Sound in Brooklyn, New York.

DeYoung shared: "The moment we sang together in the studio, it felt magical. I wrote the song specifically for our two voices. I had never met Julian previously, but I have been an admirer since 'Valotte'."

The album title "26 East" represents the birthplace of STYX. 26 E 101st Place was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, on the south side of Chicago. Across the street at 39 E 101st Place lived the Panozzo twins, Chuck and John, who would go on to form TRADE WINDS in 1962, which a decade later would become the core of STYX. The cover artwork of "26 East" features three locomotives, representing the three original members of STYX leaving the Chicago train yard dreaming of bigger and better things.

In support of the release of "26 East", DeYoung will tour heavily throughout 2020.

