Former SOULFLY Guitarist MARC RIZZO Launches HAIL THE HORNS, Announces 'Best-Of' Compilation

Guitar virtuoso Marc Rizzo (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY) has launched HAIL THE HORNS, a new project alongside bassist Tony Campos (STATIC-X, FEAR FACTORY, SOULFLY) and drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (DEAD BY WEDNESDAY, ELLEFSON). The trio has recorded a cover of the KISS classic "God Of Thunder", with Campos handling lead vocals. The track was recorded by Joey Concepcion and Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio) and mixed by Matthew Nevitt (Inkei Studios). A lyric video for the track is available below.

HAIL THE HORNS has announced Midwest tour dates for November 2021:

Nov. 18 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

Nov. 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Nov. 20 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBA

Nov. 21 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon

In addition, Rizzo will release his first-ever "best-of" compilation, "Living Shred Vol. 1", on September 10 via Godsize Records. The collection features 11 tracks spanning his four-album solo discography.

Catch Rizzo on tour this month with WHISKEYDICK:

Aug. 13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar w/ Enuff Z'Nuff

Aug. 14 - New Market, MN - The Doublewide

Aug. 15 - Green Bay, WI - Old School Bar

Aug. 16 - Pekin, IL - Twisted Spoke Saloon

Aug. 17 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon

Aug. 18 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

Aug. 19 - Kansas City, MO - The Westport Saloon

Aug. 20 - Durham, CT -Soft Tail Saloon

Aug. 21 - Syracuse, NY - Outdoor Event

Aug. 24 - Denver, CO - Lion's Lair

Aug. 25 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Triple Nickel

Aug. 26 - Amarillo, TX - Zombiez

Aug. 27 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

Yesterday it was announced that FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares will play guitar for SOULFLY on the Max Cavalera-fronted band's upcoming U.S. tour. The 33-date trek kicks off on August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and will make stops in New York, Chicago and Austin before concluding in Tempe, Arizona on September 25. The final date will be a family celebration as it will include performances by INCITE, GO AHEAD AND DIE and HEALING MAGIC. Joining the band for select dates are NIVIANE and SUICIDE PUPPETS.

Rizzo has not yet publicly commented on his apparent exit from SOULFLY.

Back in 2018, Max praised Rizzo, telling "The Classic Metal Show": "He loves what he does; he loves playing in SOULFLY; he loves working with me. We are totally connected. He gives 150 percent every show, no matter if there's ten people or ten thousand, which is rare. Sometimes when there's not a lot of people, it's hard to go out there and still be excited and he does it. I do believe he's underrated big-time, but I'm kind of happy about that because if he gets too big, then he will go away. He will join a big band. I'll be out looking for another guitar player and it would suck. It would really suck to lose Marc. I'm kind of happy. It's almost like a secret thing that we have, this treasure that we have. He's fantastic. He's an amazing guitar player. I sit sometimes around the dressing room just to hear him play. Just go in the dressing room to hang out while he's practicing just to hear him playing some of the flamenco sections in the dressing room or when he's just shredding. He's killer. He is a true, true guitar hero."

