Former SKID ROW drummer Rob Affuso is offering "digital meet-and-greets," including "private lessons" and "private educational talks." Interested parties can e-mail [email protected] for more information.

Affuso — who left SKID ROW in 1998 and claims to be "the only former member that keeps in contact with all former SKID ROW bandmates and is still good friends with them all" — joined ex-SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach on stage last September at Sony Hall in New York City to perform the band's classic song "Makin' A Mess". He previously reunited with Bach to perform classic SKID ROW songs on at least two occasions — a 2011 show in Poughkeepsie, New York where Affuso played "I Remember You", and a 2016 show in the same city where he played "Rattlesnake Shake".

Back in 2016, Affuso was hopeful that the classic SKID ROW lineup could rekindle its friendships and reunite for a tour and possible new album. "I am friendly with all four other guys," he said. "I've worked hard at it. I spent a third of my life with these guys and I felt that I shared an immeasurable amount of things with them and they will always be very, very dear and important to me. Human relationships are very important to me. Those relationships with these guys were very important, so I've tried to nurture the best I can with each of them some form of relationship, however it looks. As far as everybody… I'm really not in a position to talk about that. I think everybody has had their piece and their say, and I think that there's things that probably should have been said a long time ago and weren't. And, you know, I'm not sure if I'd ever… I'd never say never, but, you know, I mean… I would certainly love to see it, but we'll see what happens. I don't know."

In June 2019, Bach issued an "open invitation" to the other members of SKID ROW's classic lineup to "get onstage and jam" during the vocalist's recent tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's debut album. A few days later, during an interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed that he would not accept Bach's latest overture. "I'm working with my band," he said referring to SKID ROW's current lineup. "This is SKID ROW, and this is what I do."

Asked by Rolling Stone if he thinks his former bandmates are offended that he put his invitation out there publicly, Bach said: "No. I think it's an ego thing. They don't like when I get attention, and they don't get attention. It's always been like that. I can already see them getting mad, because I'm selling out shows, and they're not part of the show, and blah, blah, blah."

In 2021, SKID ROW will embark on a special tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its "Slave To The Grind" album.

