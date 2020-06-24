Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO 'TORMENTOR' GUEDZ Launches Old-School Death Metal Band THE TROOPS OF DOOM

Former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz has launched a new project called THE TROOPS OF DOOM. The band, which also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-NECROMANCER, EXPLICIT HATE, ENTERRO) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (SOUTHERN BLACKLIST) on drums, recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary Blood Blast for the release of its debut EP, "The Rise Of Heresy", featuring four new original songs and cover versions of two early SEPULTURA classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom".

Jairo tells BLABBERMOUTH.NET: "THE TROOPS OF DOOM is specially inspired by my early SEPULTURA albums, but not only... It has a very old-school approach overall, primitive and raw, almost nostalgic, I would say... And on a good way, of course... bringing back that '80's metal bands feeling."

"The Rise Of Heresy" is tentatively due in the fall. A teaser is available below.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Jairo joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA after losing interest in playing death metal and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Andreas Kisser.


