July 8, 2021 0 Comments

Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Troops Of Doom' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

Former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the seventh episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Troops Of Doom" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1986 album "Morbid Visions".

This past January, Igor launched an account on Patreon, where he is offering exclusive content to his fans.

Igor's Patreon consists of two tiers. One of them is "Bloody Roots" ($30 monthly), where fans can obtain the drum tracks in Wav format to play together and learn, the complete list of all the equipment used in their recordings and several benefits to purchase limited merchandise products. They will also be able to participate in Patreon-only polls, watch behind-the-scenes content and livestreams. The VIP Patreon "Beneath The Drums" ($50 monthly) offers all the benefits of "Bloody Roots", plus online conversations via Zoom following each video premiere on YouTube. In the conversation with Igor, the fans will have a chance to learn in more depth how he worked on the track, followed by a question-and-answer session. They will also get early access to updates, tickets and releases.

Patreon is a crowdfunding service, where fans contribute pre-determined amounts to obtain exclusive access to content and rewards.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

In 1996, Igor's brother, frontman Max Cavalera, exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

For a decade and a half, Igor has been part of the MIXHELL DJ/hip-hop/electro project with his wife Laima Leyton.

Two years ago, Igor teamed up with Wayne Adams (BIG LAD, DEATH PEDALS, JOHNNY BROKE) to form the PETBRICK project. The band's debut album, "I", was released in October 2019 via Closed Casket Activities in the U.S.

Igor's other current musical projects include CAVALERA CONSPIRACY (alongside Max) and SOULWAX.

