Former SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Says Climate Change Doesn't Exist, Calls JOE BIDEN 'The Dumbest Of The Dumb'

Former SCORPIONS and current KINGDOM COME drummer James Kottak has once again expressed doubt about climate change.

Apparently reacting to news reports that President Joe Biden is preparing to instruct federal agencies to take sweeping action to combat climate-related financial risks to government and the economy, including moves that could impose new regulations on businesses, Kottak took to his Twitter to write: "Biden: the dumbest of the dumb. Climate changes it's not exist so don't get worked up I don't care who you are whatever you are if you voted for Biden you made a huge mistake so look what you get".

He added in a separate tweet: "And of course I wrote it like a true dumb person it's the only way to acknowledge his lameness this guys an idiot".

Kottak previously voiced his climate change skepticism in September 2019 when he wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets: "So call India and China and call them out...Democrats just go away . We account for 1% of the worlds pollution. Get off your planes dems...dumbs

"Tell me when one time you have seen 'killed from climate change' or 'death from second hand smoke' appeared on a gravestone....and I am a total anti smoker... it's all b s"

A week later, Kottak returned to Twitter to continue to press his point, writing: "For those of us who lived through it, we were told an ice age was coming in 1978/79. Who froze? I am all about 'reduce reuse recycle repurpose' the rest is political b.s...same now . I recycle every piece of paper, containers, and have done since I was 9 years old."

The next day, he added: "Damn, doesn't anyone get it? Hollywood's middle name is LY! As in lie...jeez Zum

"Moreover, Al Gore predicted the end of civilization in 2004 all of Florida would be under water by 2012... Obama just bought a house on the shore of Martha's Vinyard for 15 million...go figure?

"So Germany made an ambitious plan with windmills years ago...they are everywhere. What now? Not enough energy ? So, now ...they are building extreme coal fired plants...like...100's of them. Just when you think the EU is all high mighty...reality..."

In the last few years, Kottak has repeatedly used Twitter as a way to voice his controversial views. In November 2019, he opined that "all law enforcement should be men." In July of that same year, he angered some people on the social media platform when he wrote that "anyone against America is a socialist communist asshole." In June 2019, Kottak, who calls himself a "news political junkie" on Twitter, made BLABBERMOUTH.NET headlines when he said that America should take care of its "homeless problem" before accepting any more "outsiders."

For much of the last three years, Kottak has been touring with the reunited KINGDOM COME, also featuring guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank and singer Keith St. John (formerly of MONTROSE and LYNCH MOB).

In September 2016, Kottak was dismissed from SCORPIONS during his well-publicized battle with alcoholism and was replaced by former MOTÖRHEAD member Mikkey Dee.

SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs later said that he and his bandmates "had to make" the decision to fire Kottak, explaining that they gave the drummer "all the chances" to get better. "We reached the point — or he reached the point — where it was just not worth it," Jabs said.

