Former ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA Singer LUKAS ROSSI Releases 'Summertime' Music Video

Former ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA singer Lukas Rossi has released a music video for the title track of his ninth studio album, "Summertime". The clip features a litany of superstar cameos, including MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee, members of P.O.D. and THREE DAYS GRACE.

A Toronto, Canada, native and the winner of CBS television show "Rock Star: Supernova", Rossi has been singing, writing, and producing for the last two decades of his storied past. Rossi has performed on major television shows such as "The Ellen Degeneres Show", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "Regis & Kelly", MTV Canada and ABC's "New Year's Eve With Carson Daly". With "Summertime", Rossi continues the development of his rock roots, combining elements of pop songwriting with powerful and exuberant vocals.

On the single, Rossi states: "'Summertime' is a fun, upbeat summer anthem that will appeal to listeners of all ages. It's all about having a good time and trying to enjoy the simple things in life. Something I think we're all trying to do during these crazy times we're living in.

"While video production had begun well before the struggles of late, the support from family and friends helped it all come together. What started as a few calls for involvement quickly evolved into dozens and dozens of artists from all walks of life eager to climb onboard, wanting nothing more than to help people take comfort in music and to make each other smile. The resulting video is an amazing collaboration heralding a resounding theme of hope, unity, friends and family and the bonds that connect us all."

Rossi first entered the music industry as the lead singer of Canadian band CLEAVAGE, where he gained notoriety after signing with EMI Music Canada in 2004. However, he earned his big break on "Rock Star: Supernova", where he received millions of votes and won the opportunity to join a new band comprised of Lee, Jason Newsted (METALLICA) and Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES). The supergroup toured the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. On July 1, 2010, Rossi released his first solo record, "Hollywood". In addition, he has also released numerous YouTube cover videos, such as his viral cover of Adele's "Hello", which has amassed over two million views.

Rossi has proven that his vocal talents reach well beyond the "Mercury meets Buckley" comparisons offered by the general media. His vocal gift spans seven octaves ("and one-half note") from a deep guttural baritone to soaring soprano riffs. His songwriting and stagecraft have gained recognition from the industry as well as the general public and recently earned him the spot as a guest lead vocalist on Lee's forthcoming album "Andro".

While "Summertime" is a departure from Rossi's usual heavier sound, this is Lukas at his absolute best, combining catchy pop hooks and rock sensibilities with his distinct and powerful voice.

