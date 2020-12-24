Former QUIET RIOT Singer SEANN NICOLS Returns With FUTURE COLORS

December 24, 2020 0 Comments

Former QUIET RIOT Singer SEANN NICOLS Returns With FUTURE COLORS

FUTURE COLORS is the new hard-hitting rock band led by Seann Nicols (WESTFIELD MASSACRE, QUIET RIOT, ADLER'S APPETITE) and Mark Dalbeth (BELLUSIRA, DIRTY MACHINE, RAV MEDIC).

Founded and bred in isolation, FUTURE COLORS has unleashed its powerful debut single, "Stand Down", which was recently premiered online by Australia's Heavy magazine.

Nicols's recognizable and powerful vocals combine with Dalbeth's signature bass grooves in a musical project that is enhanced by a modern palette of live and electronic drums, low-tuned electric guitars and cinematic soundscapes. The result is an aggressive and captivating sound that is sure to appeal to hard rock music fans around the world.

FUTURE COLORS is currently putting the finishing touches on a full-length album at Nerve Strike Records in Anaheim, California. The LP will be made available in 2021, to be preceded by the second single, "Lost Inside", in January.

Nicols was with QUIET RIOT for just a few months, but long enough to record the vocals for an early version of the band's "Road Rage" album. QUIET RIOT later re-recorded the disc with its seventh lead singer, "American Idol" finalist James Durbin, and released it in August 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl.

A couple of years ago, Seann said that his exit from QUIET RIOT was caused by "a clash of personality and personal and profesional ethics between me and [QUIET RIOT drummer] Frankie Banali." He explained: "The entire experience of right from the very first rehearsal, dealing with Frankie Banali was an absolute nightmare. Before we had even stepped one foot in a rehearsal room, he was already going out of his way to give me the cold shoulder and ignore me and treat me like less than a human being. He was cold, he was ruthless, he was just absolutely a nightmare to work with.

In addition to playing with QUIET RIOT and ADLER'S APPETITE (under the name Sheldon Tarsha), Nicols sang for Bobby Blotzer's version of RATT for one show in March 2017 at the Prairie Knights Casino & Resort in Fort Yates, North Dakota. Seann later stated about the experience of working with the drummer: "The deeper I got into the situation, I started seeing some serious warning signs, and Bobby is not above board — period. He's not. He's full of shit. He's full of shit — let's just face the reality here."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).