Former QUEENSRŸCHE Tour Manager SCOTT 'FOZZY' O'HARE Suffers Series Of Debilitating Strokes; GoFundMe Campaign Launched

September 4, 2021 0 Comments

Vocalist Pamela Moore — best known for singing the part of Sister Mary on QUEENSRŸCHE's 1988 breakthrough album "Operation: Mindcrime" — has organized a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Scott "Fozzy" O'Hare.

According to an August 19 post on Moore's Facebook page, O'Hare, who worked as the progressive metal band's tour manager for 16 years, suffered a series of debilitating strokes in mid-August. The GoFundMe web page for the campaign states that as a result, O'Hare's vision has been significantly impaired and he is in physical therapy to treat paralysis on his left side.

Moore posted on the campaign site: "Fozzy is the sole provider for his household and is not able to work until he recovers, if he ever does. He feels pressure that he cannot provide for his family and I'd rather have him not feel that stress, and concentrate on getting better because his road to recovery will truly be a long one. I don't wish for him to experience this added worry for his family, how they are going to live or future income. He absolutely needs our love and prayers, but they also need help with household bills, food and mounting medical costs. Fozzy has always been a very hard working man, always there to help his family and dear friends... now he needs our help. If you feel so inclined, please donate. Anything helps... Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

To donate, go here.

As of this posting, $10,000 had been raised toward a goal of $25,000. O'Hare's wife, Heather, is listed as the beneficiary.

For more information about the campaign, Moore can be contacted through the GoFundMe page.

