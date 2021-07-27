Former QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Announces Early 2022 European Tour

Former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate has announced rescheduled dates for the next European leg of his tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Empire" and "Rage For Order" albums.
1986's "Rage For Order" introduced a much more polished look and sound for QUEENSRŸCHE. The album featured keyboards as prominently as guitars, and the group adopted an image more closely associated with glam rock or glam metal than with heavy metal (of which glam metal was a subgenre). A video was filmed for the song "Gonna Get Close to You", originally recorded in 1984 by DALBELLO.
Released in 1990, "Empire" included the hit ballad "Silent Lucidity", which reached No. 9 on the Billboard singles chart, helped propel "Empire" to No. 7 on the album chart and earned two Grammy Award nominations.
Geoff Tate 2022 European tour dates:
Mar. 09 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live Club
Mar. 11 - Milan- Italy - Legend Club
Mar. 12 - Luzern, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schuur
Mar. 13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
Mar. 14 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
Mar. 16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
Mar. 17 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana Live Club
Mar. 18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
Mar. 19 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
Mar. 21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Halle
Mar. 22 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij
Mar. 23 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven
Mar. 24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
Mar. 26 - Grenoble, France - L’Ilyade
Mar. 27 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
Mar. 30 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club
Mar. 31 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Cool
Apr. 01 - Gijon, Spain - Acapulco
Apr. 02 - Villava, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa
Apr. 03 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
Apr. 06 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randall Club
Apr. 07 - Prague, Czech Republic - Divadlo Hybernia
May 04 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians
May 05 - Stoke, UK - Eleven
May 06 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds
May 07 - Bournemouth, UK - Madding Crowd
May 08 - Swansea, UK - Patti Pavillion
May 09 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall
May 11 - London, UK - Underworld
May 12 - Bilston, UK - Robin
May 13 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo
May 15 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
May 17 - Inverness, UK - Mad Hatters
May 21 - Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans
Prior to the launch of the trek in early 2020, Tate told MisplacedStraws.com that he would take the "Empire 30th Anniversary Tour" to "as many countries as I can and playing the album in its entirety, which I've never done before. So that'll be real fun. In fact, I think there's some songs on that album that I've never, ever played live before, so it'll be a treat — for me, as well, I think, for the audience too," the former QUEENSRŸCHE singer said. "I'm really looking forward to that."
Tate told Eonmusic that one song from "Empire" that was rarely performed live is "Anybody Listening?" "When QUEENSRŸCHE was together, we never really put that song in our set," he said. "We just had a hard time playing it, for some reason; it just never jelled or felt right. And I'd really like to play that song again, and play it right."
In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012. Original QUEENSRŸCHE members Michael Wilton (guitar), Scott Rockenfield (drums) and Eddie Jackson (bass) responded with a countersuit. The settlement included an agreement that Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson would continue as QUEENSRŸCHE, while Tate would have the sole right to perform the albums "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Operation: Mindcrime II" in their entirety live.
Tate has been replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.
Geoff recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Operation: Mindcrime" on European and U.S. tours.
Rescheduled UK tour! All tickets and meet and greet passes will be honored at the new dates.
Posted by Geoff Tate on Saturday, July 24, 2021