Former POISON, MÖTLEY CRÜE And TWISTED SISTER Producer TOM WERMAN Sells His Rights To RESERVOIR

June 29, 2021 0 Comments

Former POISON, MÖTLEY CRÜE And TWISTED SISTER Producer TOM WERMAN Sells His Rights To RESERVOIR

Reservoir has announced the acquisition of the producer catalog of legendary rock producer Tom Werman. The deal includes 100% of Werman's producer rights for all of his works including the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by POISON.

Werman began his career as an A&R executive for Epic Records, signing standout rock artists like REO SPEEDWAGON, CHEAP TRICK, TED NUGENT, MOLLY HATCHET and BOSTON, before shifting focus to record producing, where he went on to contribute to 23 gold- and platinum-certified records for artists and bands such as MOTHER'S FINEST, Ted Nugent, CHEAP TRICK, MOLLY HATCHET, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TWISTED SISTER, Lita Ford, DOKKEN, KIX, L.A. GUNS and POISON.

In addition to "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", some of Werman's evergreen productions include POISON's "Nothin' But A Good Time", TWISTED SISTER's "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock", MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Girls, Girls, Girls" and CHEAP TRICK's "Surrender", among many others.

On the acquisition, Werman says: "It's gratifying to make this agreement with Faith Newman and the Reservoir team who genuinely care about my work, and I'm glad to have found such avid supporters."

"I am so happy to continue to represent Tom, from when he produced amazing albums back in the day to this new deal with Reservoir," Marvin Katz, Werman's attorney, adds. "We are thankful to the great Reservoir team for all their enthusiasm."

Adds Reservoir EVP, A&R and catalog development, Faith Newman: "From the powerful, iconic hits to the deeper cuts, Tom's contributions to rock as we know it are indelible. We are honored to now include them as part of the Reservoir catalog."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).