Former NIGHTWISH Singer TARJA TURUNEN Shares Holiday Track 'Together'

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen is officially starting the festive season with the first single of her upcoming live album "Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019". It arrives November 6 via earMUSIC.

With "Together", Tarja has chosen a very special song to start the countdown to the new release. Not only is this the song on the album, which is packed with Christmas-classics, it is also the perfect outlook on "Christmas Live".

This previously unreleased live album takes Tarja's fans back to an atmospheric celebration and invites them to be a part of her always-successful Christmas tours. Tarja is bringing the festive season early with the reissue of her 2017 holiday album "From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas)".

Tarja utilizes her classically trained voice and meshes it with darker, gothic influences. Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra, the successful Finnish solo artist puts a sinister spin on traditional holiday songs.

The album was produced by Tarja, the American Emmy Award-winning film score composer Jim Dooley and British producer Tim Palmer, known for his work with PEARL JAM, U2, David Bowie and THE CURE, among others, who also mixed the album at '62 Studio in Texas. The album was mastered at Sterling Sound in New York.

"Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019" track listing:

CD1:

01. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

02. Together

03. We Three Kings

04. Deck The Halls

05. Pie Jesu

06. Amazing Grace

07. O Tannenbaum

08. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

09. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

10. Feliz Navidad

11. What Child Is This

12. We Wish You A Merry Christmas

13. Sublime Gracia

14. Ô Viens, Ô Viens, Emmanuel

15. O Christmas Tree

16. Feliz Navidad (Barbuda Relief And Recovery Charity Version)

CD 2:

Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019

01. Sydämeeni Joulun Teen

02. What Child Is This

03. Tonttu

04. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

05. Varpunen Jouluaamuna

06. You Would Have Loved This

07. Ave Maria (Paolo Tosti)

08. Ave Maria (Michael Hoppé)

09. Ave Maria (Giulio Caccini)

10. Ave Maria (Tarja Turunen)

11. Together

12. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

13. The Christmas Song

14. Walking in the Air

15. Silent Night

