Former NIGHTWISH Singer TARJA TURUNEN Shares Holiday Track 'Together'

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen is officially starting the festive season with the first single of her upcoming live album "Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019". It arrives November 6 via earMUSIC.
With "Together", Tarja has chosen a very special song to start the countdown to the new release. Not only is this the song on the album, which is packed with Christmas-classics, it is also the perfect outlook on "Christmas Live".
This previously unreleased live album takes Tarja's fans back to an atmospheric celebration and invites them to be a part of her always-successful Christmas tours. Tarja is bringing the festive season early with the reissue of her 2017 holiday album "From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas)".
Tarja utilizes her classically trained voice and meshes it with darker, gothic influences. Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra, the successful Finnish solo artist puts a sinister spin on traditional holiday songs.
The album was produced by Tarja, the American Emmy Award-winning film score composer Jim Dooley and British producer Tim Palmer, known for his work with PEARL JAM, U2, David Bowie and THE CURE, among others, who also mixed the album at '62 Studio in Texas. The album was mastered at Sterling Sound in New York.
"Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019" track listing:
CD1:
01. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
02. Together
03. We Three Kings
04. Deck The Halls
05. Pie Jesu
06. Amazing Grace
07. O Tannenbaum
08. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
09. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
10. Feliz Navidad
11. What Child Is This
12. We Wish You A Merry Christmas
13. Sublime Gracia
14. Ô Viens, Ô Viens, Emmanuel
15. O Christmas Tree
16. Feliz Navidad (Barbuda Relief And Recovery Charity Version)
CD 2:
Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019
01. Sydämeeni Joulun Teen
02. What Child Is This
03. Tonttu
04. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
05. Varpunen Jouluaamuna
06. You Would Have Loved This
07. Ave Maria (Paolo Tosti)
08. Ave Maria (Michael Hoppé)
09. Ave Maria (Giulio Caccini)
10. Ave Maria (Tarja Turunen)
11. Together
12. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
13. The Christmas Song
14. Walking in the Air
15. Silent Night