Former NIGHTWISH Singer ANETTE OLZON Is Working On Second Solo Album

September 13, 2020 0 Comments

Former NIGHTWISH singer Anette Olzon has confirmed that she is working on the long-awaited follow-up to her debut solo LP, "Shine", which was released in March 2014 via earMUSIC.

"This album will be very different from 'Shine', both in terms of the music style but also in my lyrics," she wrote on her social media earlier today. "This album will [be] harder and faster. It won't be as in 'Shine' mostly lyrics about my life and my feelings. This time I write lyrics about other things. I have a co-producer who helps me with the music and songwriting."

She continued: "Since we have done quite some songs already, I'm entering the studio to do vocals for the first ones next weekend. I still have some months to finalize the whole album, but since I also work full-time as a nurse, I want to be far ahead to avoid stressing the process."

Olzon originally joined NIGHTWISH in 2007 and recorded two studio albums with the band before being dismissed in 2012 in the middle of the group's North American tour. She was replaced by former AFTER FOREVER singer Floor Jansen.

Since the end of her five-year stint with NIGHTWISH, Olzon released a solo album, the aforementioned "Shine", and formed THE DARK ELEMENT with former SONATA ARCTICA guitarist Jani Liimatainen. The group's self-titled debut album was released in 2017; a follow-up, "Songs The Night Sings", came out last November.

Olzon and noted progressive metal vocalist Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALINE MOB) released a collaborative album titled "Worlds Apart" this past March via Frontiers Music Srl. The project was issued under the moniker ALLEN/OLZON.

