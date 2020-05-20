Former NERVOSA Members FERNANDA LIRA And LUANA DAMETTO Launch Death Metal Band CRYPTA

Former NERVOSA bassist/vocalist Fernanda Lira and drummer Luana Dametto have teamed up with BURNING WITCHES guitarist Sonia "Anubis" Nusselder and ex-HAGBARD guitarist Tainá Bergamaschi in a new "old-school death metal" band called CRYPTA. The quartet, which was founded in June 2019, is currently working on material for its debut release.

Lira and drummer Dametto left NERVOSA last month for "personal" reasons.

Guitarist Prika Amaral started NERVOSA back in 2010, and Fernanda assumed the bass and vocal duties for the band in July 2011. Luana joined in 2017 after the previous three drummers left the group.

NERVOSA signed with Napalm Records in 2012 and has released three albums through the Austrian label so far: 2014's "Victim Of Yourself", 2016's "Agony" and 2018's "Downfall Of Mankind".

Earlier in the month, Amaral announced NERVOSA's new lineup. Joining her in the group are vocalist Diva Satanica (BLOODHUNTER), bassist Mia Wallace (ABBATH, TRIUMPH OF DEATH), and drummer Eleni Nota (MASK OF PROSPERO, CROQUE MADAME).

