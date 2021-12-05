Former MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI Tells Stories About Meeting AEROSMITH, Performs Cover Of 'Seasons Of Wither' (Video)

RichG TV has uploaded video of John Corabi telling stories about his first encounters with the members of AEROSMITH after joining MÖTLEY CRÜE. The clips, which were filmed this past Friday (December 3) at The Backyard in Waco, Texas, also include Corabi's acoustic performance of AEROSMITH's "Seasons Of Wither".

In a recent interview with Legendary Rock Interviews, Corabi stated about his love of AEROSMITH: "My first cover band, we used to do 'Same Old Song And Dance'. We did 'Draw The Line', 'Nobody's Fault'. We did… Fuck, what was the other one? 'Adam's Apple', 'Toys In The Attic'. We did like eight or 10 AEROSMITH songs. Then I was in a cover band and we did an AEROSMITH tribute. So we did 'No Surprise', 'Milk Cow Blues', like all the shit. So anytime I get an opportunity to do that, I'll throw an AEROSMITH song out there. Unfortunately, my voice isn't what it used to be, so singing songs like 'Nobody's Fault' is a little difficult so I'll just try and find the ones that I can sing."

Earlier this year, Corabi named AEROSMITH's classic 1976 album "Rocks" as one of five records that changed his life. In an interview with Roppongi Rocks, he called "Rocks" "a perfectly written, performed and recorded record. AEROSMITH firing on all cylinders. Nine songs, 37 minutes of ass-kicking," he said.

Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

Corabi recently completed work on his autobiography. Titled "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", it was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles, and is due on April 12, 2022 via Rare Bird Books.



