Former MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI Says DONALD TRUMP's Impeachment Has 'Divided Us Even Further'

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi has weighed in on President Donald Trump's impeachment, saying that all politicians are "whiny bitches that are getting nothing done for you and I."

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of his office and obstruction of Congress.

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. None of those earlier actions resulted in a president's removal from office.

Late last night, Corabi took to his Facebook to offer his two cents on what some Trump supporters have called a "politically motivated witch hunt."

"By the looks of Facebook today I see the 'IMPEACHMENT' of DJT has done one thing...DIVIDED us even further!" Corabi wrote. "Now if I may...Here's my take.....

"What I believe is our leaders Republican and Democrat are nothing but a bunch of OVERPAID, whiny bitches that are getting nothing done for you and I...PERIOD!!!

"DJT overturned a bunch of Obama legislations/regulations and when the next Democrat comes, they'll overturn them again... It's like a fucking checkers game.

"I personally can see arguments on both sides. But all we're doing now is buying into whatever NEWS outlet supports your party.

"It's hilarious to me how far apart we've become on things!! One party can say it's 'A beautiful sunny day' and they opposing party will argue, because it's the right thing to do for THE PARTY!!! Not what's right or truthful for US...

"Now the Impeachment goes to Senate...yes, that Republican run Senate, which will overwhelmingly vote AGAINST Impeachment so its... STALEMATE!!!

"How about fixing or at least trying to work in a fucking BIPARTISAN fashion (like you said you would do when you ran for office) on things we give a shit about... AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE... AFFORDABLE TAXES… UPHOLDING THE SECOND AMMENDMENT with sensible addendums that fit our modern society... CLIMATE CHANGE... EDUCATION... AFFORDABLE HOUSING… SENSIBLE BORDER POLICIES/CONTROL… SOCIAL SECURITY… WELFARE FRAUD

"As far as I'm concerned we're all buying into the 'BIG POLITICAL SPIN' and it's dividing US, 'The People' as in 'We The People'...

"We need to hold EVERYONE accountable in Washington...period. I think, in the long run US, as hard working people all want a lot of the same things (excluding religious/moral pushed policies..I.e. gay marriage, abortion, etc) We all want to WORK, pay reasonable taxes, not worry about losing everything we have in a medical crisis, get married, have a nice home, car, and put a little cash away for a rainy day/retirement, and not leave your family destitute when you croak...That's what I want..

"So you see,...I think we ARE a little more similar than the POLITICIANS think...Let's start being a little kinder to EACH other... #Actpresidential

#Actlikeasenator #actlikeacongressperson #Termlimits #Dontrunifyiurenotserious #BeBipartisan #Doyourjob"

Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

