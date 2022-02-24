Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT's 'Blessed Are The Sick' 30th-Anniversary Celebration To Kick Off Next Month

I AM MORBID, the band featuring former MORBID ANGEL members David Vincent (vocals, bass) and Tim Yeung (drums) alongside guitarists Bill Hudson (CIRCLE II CIRCLE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) and Kelly McLauchlin, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of MORBID ANGEL's second album, "Blessed Are The Sick", with a European tour in March/April. Support on the trek will come from BELPHEGOR and HATE.

Initially announced for 2021, the "Morbidfest" tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic. But it's finally happening in 2022.

"Morbidfest" 2022 tour dates featuring I AM MORBID with support from BELPHEGOR and HATE:

March 24 - Berlin, DE @ ORWO Haus

March 25 - Roskilde, DK @ Gimle

March 26 - Aalborg, DK @ Streetfood

March 27 - Bochum, DE @ Matrix

March 29 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

March 30 - Poznan, PL @ Klub U Bazyla

March 31 - Gdansk, PL @ B90

April 01 - Katowice, PL @ P23

April 02 - Ostrava, CZ @ Barrack Club

April 03 - Bratislava, SK @ MCC Majestic

April 04 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

April 06 - Hengelo, NL @ Metropool

April 07 - London, UK @ Underworld

April 08 - Cardiff, UK @ Fuel

April 09 - Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

April 10 - Rotterdam, NL @ Baroeg

April 12 - Nantes, FR @ Le Warehouse

April 13 - Paris, FR @ L'Empreinte

April 14 - Metz, FR @ Le Geulard

April 15 - Aaburg, CH @ Musigburg

April 16 - Munich, DE @ Dark Easter Metal Meeting

April 17: Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser

April 18 - Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube

April 19 - Weiheim, DE @ Cafe Central

April 20 - Milan, IT @ Slaughterclub

April 21 - Rome, IT @ Orion

April 22 - Venice, IT @ Revolver

In a May 2019 interview with Jorge Botas of the "Metal Global" radio show, which airs on the Portuguese public TV and radio broadcaster RTP, Vincent said that he had every right to perform MORBID ANGEL's classic songs with I AM MORBID.

"Times come and life works the way that it does," Vincent said. "And there are times when… It's like a marriage — sometimes they don't always work forever. But that doesn't mean that the children that we've had together, that I don't still love my children. Although Trey [Azagthoth, MORBID ANGEL guitarist and sole remaining original member] and I have some irreconcilable differences, that doesn't in any way preclude me from still having the love and the passion for all of my children."

Asked what he has to say to people who insist that he should not play MORBID ANGEL's early material without any other members of the group's classic lineup, David said: "There's examples of this very situation… I mean, when Ozzy [Osbourne] left BLACK SABBATH, that didn't stop him from playing 'Paranoid' every night, even though he didn't write the song. All of the songs that I'm singing I wrote. So I don't really understand that. But different people become attached to different things. And they have their opinion and I have mine. And I don't really consider this kind of negativity. I don't have it in my life."

Vincent also spoke about the mostly negative fan reaction to MORBID ANGEL's controversial 2011 album, "Illud Divinum Insanus", which marked the group's first CD to feature David since "Domination".

"Listen, I'll be the first person to admit and agree with you that there is some very weird stuff on 'Illud'," he said. "But when you are in a band scenario and there's things that are included, then you make the best of them, and that's what I attempted to do. Now, I think there's some fantastic material on that record, but some of the more… well, I guess, 'techno' stuff, that seems to be what some people were most annoyed about. And yeah, it's weird. I agree it's weird. But when a song is presented to me, it's my job to do the best I can with it, and that's what I did.

"I think there's a lot of good stuff on that record, and then, yes, there is some weird stuff on that record, but, well, it is what it is. And on we march," he continued.

"Everybody has the things that they like and don't like, and I'm the same, and you're the same, and everyone's the same when it comes to preferences. We like who we like. Is everything gonna have the same reaction as the last thing? No. Of course not. But, there you go."

In 2019, Vincent released "Something Wicked Marches In", the debut album from his supergroup VLTIMAS, also featuring guitarist Rune Eriksen (formerly of MAYHEM) and CRYPTOPSY drummer Flo Mounier. Two years earlier, Vincent issued his debut country single, "Drinkin' With The Devil".

Vincent left MORBID ANGEL in 2015. He has since been replaced by a returning Steve Tucker, who previously handled bass and vocals on MORBID ANGEL's "Formulas Fatal To The Flesh", "Gateways To Annihilation" and "Heretic" LPs.