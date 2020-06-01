Former MISFITS Drummer JOEY IMAGE Reportedly Dead At 63

Former MISFITS drummer Joey Image has reportedly died. The news of his passing was first reported by The New York Hardcore Chronicles, which wrote on Facebook, "Joey Image of The Misfits dead at 63. Rest in Peace."

Four years ago, Joey was diagnosed with liver cancer, and has been seeking treatment at University of Miami, where he was a possible candidate for a liver transplant, according to an update on his GoFundMe page.

Joey, whose birth name was Joey Poole, was a member of the MISFITS between 1978 and 1980 and appeared on the "Horror Business" EP, the "Night Of The Living Dead" single, and the "Beware" EP. He last performed with the band in 2000.

In a 2017 interview with the Miami New Times, Image recalled how his time with the MISFITS began.

"They see me playing, and they're like, 'Hey, you think you maybe wanna join our band?'" he recalled. "So I took their tape and learned it, and two weeks later I was playing [Max's Kansas City, the legendary New York punk club]. I was in the band. That's how quick it all happened. I was just in the right spot, basically. Plus, I did kick ass."

Image said that his exit was caused by personality conflicts with principal members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only. After the MISFITS flew to England for a tour with THE DAMNED, the band played two shows before quitting the trek, leaving Image, stranded in a foreign country and battling a substance abuse problem.

"Jerry and Glenn, they really didn't care about anybody else but themselves," he told the Miami New Times. "I couldn't take it. I got a round-trip ticket and I went back to New York."

