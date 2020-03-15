Former METALLICA Bassist Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Annoyed-Looking BRUCE DICKINSON

Former METALLICA bassist Ron McGovney has shared a never-before-seen photo of IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, taken nearly four decades ago at a hotel pool.
McGovney tweeted out the picture earlier today (see below) and included the following message: "I snapped a picture of Bruce Dickenson [sic] of IRON MAIDEN at a hotel pool in the early 80s. He wasn't happy. He told me that I wasn't his official photographer. Had a run in with 'official photographer' in Cleveland at [METALLICA's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame] party in 2009. What a little jerk." He later added: "To clarify.... 'official photographer' was the little jerk I was referring to."
McGovney was a member of METALLICA during 1982 and appeared on the band's early demos. Tension between McGovney and then-METALLICA guitarist Dave Mustaine led to the bassist quitting the band and being replaced by Cliff Burton. He later told "Talk Is Jericho" that his exit from METALLICA wasn't upsetting to him because he was less into the band's thrash style, plus he was interested in being a motorcycle mechanic.
Dickinson joined IRON MAIDEN in 1981, replacing Paul Di'Anno, and made his recording debut with the band on the 1982 album "The Number Of The Beast". He quit the band in 1993, pursuing several solo projects, and rejoined in 1999.
Last December, rumors spread that IRON MAIDEN had already completed work on a new studio album.
The British heavy metal legends haven't released any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.
