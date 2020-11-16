Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Relists Montana Ranch For $4.95 Million

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted has relisted his ranch in historic Sula, Montana for sale at $4.95 million. The property, named "Rockin JN Ranch," which has belonged to Newsted for more than a decade, was previously put on the market for the same price three years ago, but that price came down by $450,000 in July 2019 to $4.5 million. It was eventually removed from the market before being relisted this past June.
Newsted and his wife Nicole have been longtime residents of Jupiter, Florida.
Last month, Newsted bought a home on Skaneateles Lake in the village of Skaneateles, New York for $6.1 million.
A year ago, Jason sold his Walnut Creek, California house for $2.3 million.
Six years ago, the now-57-year-old Newsted canceled an appearance at Australia's Soundwave festival with his band NEWSTED, citing "private and personal circumstances." The cancelation followed more than a year of intense touring and promotional activity surrounding the release of NEWSTED's "Metal" EP and follow-up album, "Heavy Metal Music", both of which were positively received by the critics and fans alike.
After staying mostly out of the public eye for a couple of years, Newsted rejoined Canadian metal innovators VOIVOD on stage during June 2016 concert at Slim's in San Francisco, California. He has since formed a couple of new acoustic projects, one of which completed a short West Coast tour.
Jason left METALLICA back in 2001 but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.
Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Lists Bucolic Montana Ranch https://t.co/spQ2lBW9f4 pic.twitter.com/JQFSfVdGK6
— Variety_Music (@Variety_Music) November 16, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).