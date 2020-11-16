Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Relists Montana Ranch For $4.95 Million

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted has relisted his ranch in historic Sula, Montana for sale at $4.95 million. The property, named "Rockin JN Ranch," which has belonged to Newsted for more than a decade, was previously put on the market for the same price three years ago, but that price came down by $450,000 in July 2019 to $4.5 million. It was eventually removed from the market before being relisted this past June.

Newsted and his wife Nicole have been longtime residents of Jupiter, Florida.

Last month, Newsted bought a home on Skaneateles Lake in the village of Skaneateles, New York for $6.1 million.

A year ago, Jason sold his Walnut Creek, California house for $2.3 million.

Six years ago, the now-57-year-old Newsted canceled an appearance at Australia's Soundwave festival with his band NEWSTED, citing "private and personal circumstances." The cancelation followed more than a year of intense touring and promotional activity surrounding the release of NEWSTED's "Metal" EP and follow-up album, "Heavy Metal Music", both of which were positively received by the critics and fans alike.

After staying mostly out of the public eye for a couple of years, Newsted rejoined Canadian metal innovators VOIVOD on stage during June 2016 concert at Slim's in San Francisco, California. He has since formed a couple of new acoustic projects, one of which completed a short West Coast tour.

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001 but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

